Editor's note: This article initially ran on March 20, 2021, but we pulled it back to the top to bring back this cool piece for some off-week reading.

By Andras Hegyi

Ever since the early 1990s, when French riders began an exodus to America as they followed in the footsteps of Jean-Michel Bayle, international riders have found a lot of success in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, especially in the 125/250SX division. Since the mid-nineties foreign-born racers have taken 15 titles in the small-bore division of supercross. But the beginning was not easy at all for them. In the first eight seasons of the class, 1985 and 1992, non-American racers did not reach a single podium. (Note: Bader Manneh was actually born in the Palestinian Territories of the Middle East, but his family emigrated to California shortly after he was born.) The situation changed drastically in 1993. Since then, non-American riders have been able to get podiums every season, with 2021 counting as the 29th consecutive year. Besides U.S. riders, there have been 13 other nationalities represented on the podium of 125/250SX.

The number of podium riders from abroad is now at 30, as last Saturday it was the Australian Honda rider Hunter Lawrence who became the 30th non-American to step up on the podium. Also, Hunter Lawrence's win on Tuesday night at Arlington 2 marked the 100th main event win in 125/250SX for international riders. The first was again Mickael Pichon, going back to the 1993 San Diego 125SX.