Jason Weigandt stopped to visit Chad Reed's new public track in Statesville, North Carolina, Moto 40 MX (@moto40mx). Chad's goal is a family-friendly riding park with a kid's track, an intermediate track, and a larger expert track that's still safe. There are trails in the woods, too. Chad is also building a supercross track in the corner for himself!

Chad hopes to have the track open for Easter Weekend. Weigandt and Olympic BMX Champion Connor Fields came to check out Chad and his mechanic Ben spin some laps.