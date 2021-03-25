Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Supercross
Arlington 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Racer X Films: Chad Reed's New Public Track

March 25, 2021 12:40pm | by:

Jason Weigandt stopped to visit Chad Reed's new public track in Statesville, North Carolina, Moto 40 MX (@moto40mx). Chad's goal is a family-friendly riding park with a kid's track, an intermediate track, and a larger expert track that's still safe. There are trails in the woods, too. Chad is also building a supercross track in the corner for himself!

Chad hopes to have the track open for Easter Weekend. Weigandt and Olympic BMX Champion Connor Fields came to check out Chad and his mechanic Ben spin some laps.

