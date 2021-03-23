Lucas Oil Continues Role as Pro Motocross Title Sponsor

MX Sports Pro Racing has announced that Lucas Oil Products, Inc., will embark on its 13th season as title sponsor of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Additionally, the American-based manufacturer and distributor of high-performance automotive oils and additives will serve as the “Official Oil and Lubricant” of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, which will begin the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29, from Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

With a long and storied history supporting the American racing industry through vehicle sponsorships and event promotions at all levels of motorsport, Lucas Oil has become one of the most recognizable brands within the greater powersports industry through its commitment to Pro Motocross. In partnership with MX Sports Pro Racing, Lucas Oil helped usher in a new era of American Motocross beginning with the 2009 season and has remained the championship’s most ardent supporter ever since.

One of Lucas Oil’s most significant contributions to the championship during its tenure has been the elevation of Pro Motocross’ broadcast presence. Thanks to its dedicated production team, Lucas Oil Production Studios has continued to enhance the viewership experience of American motocross, which has put the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the forefront of motorsports telecasts around the world. Moreover, thanks to Lucas Oil’s 24/7 motorsports network, MAVTV, and the series’ partnership with NBC Sports, Pro Motocross has become more accessible to its domestic audience than ever before, with an extensive schedule of live network broadcasts complemented by live, commercial-free online streaming.