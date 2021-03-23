Ken, you made a beeline for the starting gate and it looked like you were really checking out the gate lines. What were you studying there? Also, with the metal grate starts, how critical is that first 20-30 feet out of the gate compared to the end of the starting straight?

Well, I just wanted to see what had the best rut. We all get practice starts and they don’t ever fix it, so by the time we get to the main event it’s pretty beat up and there’s only a handful of ruts that are good. For this start I don’t think it mattered this much if you are outside or inside, those longer start straights really help that compared to Arlington 1, where it’s really difficult and position is really important. I just tried to go to the best rut out of the gate. With the mesh, I like it because you don’t have to do as much kicking. The dirt in supercross is usually pretty hard, at least compared to motocross. You have to control it right off the gate. If you just dump it and give it a handful you’re going to end up double clutching it and then you’re behind everyone’s bars and it’s closed off.

Ken, first of all, when you had the holeshot and the lead did you feel that it might have been able to get away or did you know the battle was going to come? Second, the sand section appears to be where you lost a lot of time. What happened in that section?

Well, just because you get the holeshot you can’t think at all, “Man, I’ve got this.” Twenty plus one is a long main event and I know there were some good guys behind me, so I knew it was going to be a battle. My problem in the sand section was that in the heat race I think I had a line that worked really well, I kind of finished the turn there and I was on the inside for the turn heading to the finish line. I was just too narrow minded there and stuck in that line for the main event. I should have just cut down from the main line and hopped over the little kicker that formed there. It was a lot easier that way. Where I finished the turn, more on the outside, it seemed like the sand was deeper there, it would get pushed up and I even almost pushed the front a few times. I made a few mistakes in there where I pretty much just singled all the way through the sand. I should have just caught onto that. I lost too much time there. Same with the whoops. I should have just gone to the middle line, there was kind of a rut and there were some that were really low, so you could kind of bounce through there. I stuck to the left side where they were a lot bigger. It worked out okay sometimes but I feel like in the middle you carry more momentum and carry the angle back across the start straight. Sometimes you can catch on to that, but sometimes when you’re leading, and I think Cooper said this in the race before, sometimes when you’re leading you can try things and it will actually come back to bite you. Those guys behind you can kind of follow you and pick their battles, but if you’re in front you have to go off of instinct. That’s where I have to learn and I simply didn’t catch on to that line fast enough, and I think that’s where I lost my time.