Weege Show: Cooper Webb and the Unteachable

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through Saturday nights' 12th round of 2021 Monster Energy Supercross, where Cooper Webb again engineered a way to win when it looked like it would not happen. There are few parallels to this approach in this sport's history.

