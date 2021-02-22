Results Archive
Grant Baylor Surprises In GNCC Opener

February 22, 2021 12:20pm | by: &
Grant Baylor Surprises In GNCC Opener

Plenty of bench racing before the season began in regards to the vacant Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series throne. Kailub Russell had retired from the series after winning eight-straight titles, and there were many contenders for this year’s crown, including Steward Baylor. But few probably had Stu's younger brother Grant Baylor at the top of their list. While making his debut on the new KLM Milwaukee GasGas team, Grant notched the second win of his GNCC career, firing first in what promises to be a wild season.

Grant even surprised himself, and was nearly speechless in his interview with the RacerTV crew.

“I can’t believe it, I really didn’t expect this coming into the first round,” said Baylor. “After last year I just had a really rough year, I just can’t believe it, I came into the first round and got the win. I got a pretty good start there and got into the lead group of guys. We were all battling pretty hard. Toward the end I found myself with Thad on the last two laps. I had Thad [Duvall] right on my back wheel, and toward the end I knew I just had to drop the hammer and break away from him. Last lap I gave it all I had, I broke away a little bit. I couldn’t be happier.”

Grant Baylor made his new KLM Milwaukee GasGas team's GNCC debut a good one.
Grant Baylor made his new KLM Milwaukee GasGas team's GNCC debut a good one. Ken Hill

For the second-straight year cool and partly sunny conditions greeted the pack at the Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. South Carolina’s Baylor started seventh and steadily made his way through the field of riders, making the pass for the lead with three laps remaining. From there, he held off Thad Duvall for the win.

Stu Baylor, by the way, wasn’t able to even race the GNCC opener due to a gruesome injury suffered at an enduro. That's a massive blow to his title hopes

Grant, meanwhile, finished eighth overall in last year’s GNCC standings, with three podiums.

“It’s 45 minutes from my house, but it’s probably one of my least-favorite tracks of the season,” said the South Carolina native to RacerTV. “To pull it off here, I’m pumped.”

Duvall, back to GNCC competition after missing most of last season with ACL surgery, was second on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

Thad Duvall was second.
Thad Duvall was second. Husqvarna

“I felt like I rode really good all day,” said Duvall. “Just struggled at the beginning of the day to get going. Then we got into lappers and I kinda got stuck. So I just put my head down, managed to come back and get the lead. I got the pit board Grant was coming. This track, it’s just a bulldog kind of track and I knew he would be good at that. I tried to ride my own race and he got around. He was just riding a little out of my comfort zone, and in the first race I didn’t want to be laying on the ground. I felt strong all day, bike was working awesome, just hats off to Grant today.”

Monster Energy Babbitt’s Kawasaki’s Josh Strang, second in last year’s championship, rounded out the podium.

“I’m a little big buggered, actually,” said Strang, using some Australian slang to describe a tough day. “It was a tough one, I think there were 700 riders in the morning race today and the track was beat on the first lap. It was tough all race, and I just couldn’t seem to stay off the ground today. I probably crashed more today than I did all year last year. The lappers were difficult. It’s part of this type of racing, I get it. Myself and [Ben] Kelley were battling on the last lap, he got around me and next thing I saw he was on the ground, so lappers were tough on everybody, I think he might have had the same problem. But, happy to get a third, I was sixth or seventh early, too many mistakes and then I started just clicking stuff off.”

Strang also collected the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award.

Strang grabbed the holeshot on his Kawasaki but struggled in the early laps. He came back for third.
Strang grabbed the holeshot on his Kawasaki but struggled in the early laps. He came back for third. Ken Hill
Grant Baylor gives GasGas its first GNCC overall win.
Grant Baylor gives GasGas its first GNCC overall win. Ken Hill

Jordan Ashburn earned fourth overall aboard his new Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna team. Ashburn had a rollercoaster ride of a day as he held the lead at one point, and even managed to hold onto third for majority of the race. However, Ashburn would be unable to hold off a hard-charging Strang and would cross the line 12 seconds behind.

After holding the early lead, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley would have to make up ground on the third lap as he came through timing and scoring in seventh. As the race went on, Kelley began picking off riders and making the passes stick. By the time the checkered flag waved Kelley had salvaged a top five overall finishing position.

“I was able to battle up front and lead some laps early on but on the third lap, I kind of got balled up with some lappers and took a bad line that got me stuck for almost a minute,” said Kelley in a KTM press release. “I put my head down and charged back as best I could but I had a few more incidents that kept me off the podium. I rode really good and the bike was really good, I just had too many mistakes to stay up front.” 

Earning sixth on the day was Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell. At the halfway point of racing, Russell found himself running third overall but was pushed back to sixth on a rugged, up and down race day. Russell also missed most of the 2020 season after an injury at round four had him on the mend and is now aboard a new GasGas motorcycle for the 2021 season.

AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael would come around on the opening lap in the second place position and ultimately crossed the line seventh in XC1 and eighth overall. Coming through to take eighth in the XC1 class was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth. Toth was a late-race decision to even ride considering recent injuries.

“Coming into the race being injured, I just tried to ride smooth and be smart about picking my lines,” said Toth. “I got kind of tight and pumped up after riding behind some other riders and I kind of lost the lead group after the first lap. I’m compensating on one hand with everything, so my right arm definitely got more pumped up but it loosened up and I just kind of rode my own race and tried to play it safe. My hand is super sore but it’s coming around. I think I just need some rest and I’ll be ready for Florida.”

AmPro Yamaha's Mike Witkowski.
AmPro Yamaha's Mike Witkowski. Ken Hill

Factory Beta’s Cory Buttrick ran a consistent race aboard his new team, earning a top 10 in his class and 16th overall on the day. After making his way to the United States just days ago, and being stuck in the Texas ice storm, RedBull/MCS Racing Sherco’s Benjamin Herrera rounded out the top 10 finishers in the XC1 Open Pro class. Herrera, who is a hard enduro rider, stepped out of his comfort zone to try his hand at the GNCC event.

Grabbing the $100 Hot Cams XC2 Holeshot Award was AmPro Yamaha’s Mike Witkowski. As the pack of XC2 250 Pro class riders came through timing and scoring Witkowski would find himself in the fourth place position, as Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir led the way. Witkowski would put his head down and push, making the pass for the lead stick. After six laps of intense racing Witkowski would cross the finish line first in his class with over a minute gap back to second.

Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Craig Delong made his way up to the front after a mid-pack start to the day. DeLong would come through to finish second in XC2, with Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass rounding out the podium.

Max Motorsports/FXR/Forma Boots’ Evan Smith brought home a fourth place finish in XC2, with Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes rounding out the top five. After leading the opening lap, Girroir would finish sixth on the day.

Big Buck GNCC Results

Union, South Carolina
Round 1 of 13
Sunday, February 21, 2021

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall

February 20, 2021
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States GasGas
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
3Josh Strang Inverell Australia Kawasaki
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC2 Pro

February 20, 2021
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Kawasaki
4Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States Husqvarna
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am

February 20, 2021
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States Yamaha
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States KTM
4Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States GasGas
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Big Buck - WXC

February 20, 2021
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer New Zealand Yamaha
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada KTM
5Tayla Jones Yass Australia Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States30
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States25
3Josh Strang Inverell Australia21
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States18
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States30
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States25
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia21
4Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States18
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States30
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States25
3Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States21
4Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States18
5Noah Clark Ozark, MO United States16
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand30
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States25
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States21
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada18
5Tayla Jones Yass Australia16
Full Standings

