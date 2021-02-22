Jordan Ashburn earned fourth overall aboard his new Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna team. Ashburn had a rollercoaster ride of a day as he held the lead at one point, and even managed to hold onto third for majority of the race. However, Ashburn would be unable to hold off a hard-charging Strang and would cross the line 12 seconds behind.

After holding the early lead, FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley would have to make up ground on the third lap as he came through timing and scoring in seventh. As the race went on, Kelley began picking off riders and making the passes stick. By the time the checkered flag waved Kelley had salvaged a top five overall finishing position.

“I was able to battle up front and lead some laps early on but on the third lap, I kind of got balled up with some lappers and took a bad line that got me stuck for almost a minute,” said Kelley in a KTM press release. “I put my head down and charged back as best I could but I had a few more incidents that kept me off the podium. I rode really good and the bike was really good, I just had too many mistakes to stay up front.”

Earning sixth on the day was Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell. At the halfway point of racing, Russell found himself running third overall but was pushed back to sixth on a rugged, up and down race day. Russell also missed most of the 2020 season after an injury at round four had him on the mend and is now aboard a new GasGas motorcycle for the 2021 season.

AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael would come around on the opening lap in the second place position and ultimately crossed the line seventh in XC1 and eighth overall. Coming through to take eighth in the XC1 class was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth. Toth was a late-race decision to even ride considering recent injuries.

“Coming into the race being injured, I just tried to ride smooth and be smart about picking my lines,” said Toth. “I got kind of tight and pumped up after riding behind some other riders and I kind of lost the lead group after the first lap. I’m compensating on one hand with everything, so my right arm definitely got more pumped up but it loosened up and I just kind of rode my own race and tried to play it safe. My hand is super sore but it’s coming around. I think I just need some rest and I’ll be ready for Florida.”