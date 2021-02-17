Watch: 2021 Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha Intro Video

2021 Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha

250SX West Region

#69 Robbie Wageman

#93 Hardy Munoz

Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha kicks off the 2021 campaign this Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Robbie Wageman (USA) is set to start his second season with the team and welcomes newcomer Hardy Muñoz (Chile) to the team. The team has renewed a deal with long time title sponsor Nuclear Blast Records.

Check out Wageman and Munoz rip around the test track.

And check out this raw GoPro hot lap with Robbie Wageman