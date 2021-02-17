Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Orlando 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 20
Upcoming
Supercross
Orlando 2
Sat Feb 20
Full Schedule

Watch: 2021 Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha Intro Video

February 17, 2021 5:45pm | by:

2021 Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha

250SX West Region

#69 Robbie Wageman
#93 Hardy Munoz

Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha kicks off the 2021 campaign this Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Robbie Wageman (USA) is set to start his second season with the team and welcomes newcomer Hardy Muñoz (Chile) to the team. The team has renewed a deal with long time title sponsor Nuclear Blast Records.

Check out Wageman and Munoz rip around the test track.

And check out this raw GoPro hot lap with Robbie Wageman

