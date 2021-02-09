Trail Jesters KTM Develops Future GNCC Talent

The Trail Jesters squad has been producing next-generation talent development for KTM's factory GNCC teams for quite some time now. In fact, the factory FMF KTM unit's two XC2 GNCC contenders for 2021 (Ben Kelley and Josh Toth) came through the Trail Jesters system. Trail Jesters continues to develop riders for the future, this press release names the 2021 lineup.

Copake Lake, N.Y.—Trail Jesters KTM Racing is pleased to announce our 2021 roster of professional and amateur athletes. Our primary focus is the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series where we field two XC2 250 Pro, one WXC and one 250A rider.

Florida native Jesse Ansley and New England ripper Simon Johnson will contest the GNCC XC2 250 Pro class. Taylor Johnston will contend the GNCC WXC class. Brayden Nolette will move to the GNCC 250A class.

Ansley is the 2018 & 2019 GNCC XC3 125 Pro/Am National Champion and holds championships at many levels of amateur and youth racing. For 2021 Jesse will ride a KTM 250 XC-F. @jesseansley_

Johnson is the 2019 GNCC National Amateur Rider of the Year and 250A Class Champion. For 2021 Simon will ride a KTM 250 XC-F. @simon_j118

Johnston is a multi-time New England Women’s champion in NETRA Hare Scrambles and JDay Offload Sprint Enduro. For 2021 Taylor will ride a KTM 350 XC-F. @tay.johnston106

Nolette is the 2020 GNCC 150A National Champion and a multi-time NETRA and ECEA Youth champion. For 2021 Brayden will ride a KTM 250 XC-F. @braydennolette102

“The development of young talent is an important element of the overall KTM offroad program. Trail Jesters KTM Racing provides up and coming riders the opportunity to perform at the national level. And the team’s results over the past few years has been impressive. Their rider line up for 2021 is very solid and I look forward them continuing their winning ways,” said Antti Kallonen, Manager of KTM Off-road Racing.