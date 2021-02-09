JMC Motorsports Racing Introduces 2021 Team

Pasco, WA—The JMC Motorsports/Fly Racing/Husqvarna Racing Team is excited to announce its 2021 rider line up for the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West series. Both of the riders will be racing the 2021 Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 and are ready to contend for championship positions.

Martin Castelo is returning to the team for a third year after his career best performance of 13th overall in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Series. Returning alongside Castelo is third year Professional Carson Brown, Brown followed Castelo to a 14th overall in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Series.

The JMC motorsports Fly Racing Husqvarna Racing Team is pleased to announce new partnerships with the premier brands: Liqui Moly, Rangeline Group, and Pirelli MX. JMC Motorsports is also proud to announce returning premier partners Integrity Electrical Services, Yoshimura, Western Powersports, Wossner, and ODI.

“Since 1957, LIQUI MOLY has been dedicated to providing the best oils and additives the world has to offer. Dedicated to providing consistent and reliable product, we only research, develop and manufacture in Germany, and have been raising the bar in terms of quality and service for over 60 years. Our solutions are largely based on our own recipes, which we rigorously test and adapt to the latest technical circumstances. LIQUI MOLY is Germany's most popular brand of motor oil, earning awards such as "Top Brand" or "Best Brand" for the last 10 years straight. A true testament to our excellent reputation among both experts and end consumers.

Our products are battle tested on the road, and on the race track. You can find us in MotoGP, TransAm, IMSA, and now Supercross, among other major racing series. You might wonder if you can expect the same reliability, protection and performance that those drivers, riders, and race teams get with the products they use, and we can assure you that you can! The race teams we partner with use the SAME oils that your vehicles do! No special race formulas, and no special racing additives. What goes in their engines is the exact same as what goes into yours!

With such a quality product, we at LIQUI MOLY are committed to supporting and teaming up with quality organizations. Entering a partnership with JMC Motorsports was a no-brainer for us. Racing on some of the biggest stages and bringing such a talented stable of riders and machines, we felt that it was the perfect match for both of our organizations to team up. We’re very excited for this season, and look forward to seeing JMC Motorsports on the podium!” -Robert Mclogan

“My name is Mike Cobb and I am the owner of Integrity Electrical Services Company. We are a commercial electrical contractor based out of the Phoenix Metro area here in Arizona. I grew up riding and racing and motocross has always been a passion of mine. We decided in 2016 that we wanted to reach out and help some privateers in the sport so we started looking at results sheets from the previous year and doing some research. At the time, one of the riders we were looking at happened to be acquaintances with one of my electricians who had moved to Phoenix from Washington. He was able to get us in touch and we moved forward with assisting the team and riders for the 2017 season.

Fast forward and it is now 2021. This will be our fifth year supporting the team. The entire group at JMC has been nothing but awesome. I watch the work that both the riders and the staff at JMC put in to being successful and I am blown away every year. I’ve been blessed enough to travel and attend many of the races in person and have met many other people in the pits and I can tell you that very few groups have the integrity of the JMC squad. They always go above and beyond to fulfill their promises to sponsors, which I can tell you is a rarity in the supercross paddock. I am always blown away by how many amateurs that Joel and Michelle are able to help as well… after attending an amateur race at Washougal, the number of JMC supported riders was staggering! This is a great group of people that really care about the sport.

As a contractor, the benefit we get as a company from SX sponsorship is the ability to host clients and their families at our local Glendale race. We typically host around 35-50 people depending on the year and it has been a great tool to build relationships. Watching the kids of your clients meet the riders in the pits during autograph time and then become emotionally invested in the team and the racers during the night program has been so much fun.” -Mike Cobb

“The Rangeline Group is comprised of companies that provides products and service to serve the Water/Wastewater and Mechanical piping industries over the past 30 years. Services like Wet/Hot Tapping, Line Stopping, Valve Inserting, Valve/Hydrant Maintenance and GIS mapping. Along with Specialty Concrete Pipeline Services. A full product line of Concrete Pressure pipe adapters and specialty fittings for maintaining pipeline integrity.

We have performed these services throughout North America and continue to bring our experience across a wide spectrum of the industry to meet our customer’s needs. Our focus has always been on the customer and we deliver solutions safely and cost-effectively. Let our highly skilled team of sales, support staff and technicians provide the expertise to make your next project a success!

Rangeline Pipeline Services Group maintains and operates the largest selection of “State of the Art” Pipeline Tapping and Line Stopping equipment in the Country. You can expect precision line stopping, wet/hot tapping and valve inserting services along with engineered custom fittings. Our Emergency Response Team is on call to minimize your business disruption during repair and maintenance. Service technicians are standing by throughout North America, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with equipment, material and the expertise you need to solve your piping problems. Call Rangeline today at 800-346-5971 or visit us at www.Rangeline.com” -Greg Foushi

“The future of America is built on opportunity. In hopes to further the growth of Motorsports, young men and women pursuing their dreams. Rangeline wanted to support a Team that was family oriented that had the same vision in mind. JMC Motorsports isn’t just a motorsports dealership or a Race team, they are an open door to freedom, opportunity, and family. JMC Motorsports has a family/team gathering every year at Top Gun MX TEAM SHOOT OUT in Washougal, WA that not only brings the JMC family together, but brings all the family members that support each and every rider from Moms, Dads and siblings. Giving them all an experience of equal opportunity, fun, joy and structure. This was a sight to see firsthand and something Rangeline wants to help support and promote.” -Ryan Alumbaugh

Team Sponsors:

JMC motorsports, Fly Racing, Husqvarna Motorcycles, Liqui Moly, Integrity Electrical Services, Pirelli, Yoshimura, Wossner, Rangeline Group, Western Powersports, ODI, Acerbis, Alliance Steel, Axiom, WP Suspension, Owens Meats, Horn Rapids Motorsports Complex, Engine Ice, McCormick Excavation, Steelkorr, Chambers Enterprises, Rekluse, Dubya, ETS Racing Fuels, Gaerne, Guts Racing, DT1 Filters, ARC, Storage Systems NW, JMC Ventilation Refrigeration.

Photos by Jordan Micka