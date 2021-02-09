Klim Releases New Edge Off-Road Goggle
Rigby, Idaho— Klim is releasing the all-new Edge Off-Road Goggle, topping off their line of optics with this sleek, frameless design for 2021. The Edge is an exciting addition to Klim’s lineup of dirt bike goggles, loaded with premium features including a huge field of view, great comfort, and magnetic + quick release lens replacement.
Klim developed the Edge entirely from the ground up, building on years of feedback and testing while making goggles – both for snowmobile and motorcycle riders.
To achieve maximum field of view, the Edge uses a frameless design where low profile magnets guide the lens into place while a slide lock secures it – this makes the lens area as broad as possible while fitting inside a helmet. Further, the injection-molded lens is almost perfectly optically correct, avoiding distortions found in other lens types. Anti-fog coating, perimeter frame vents and the large internal air volume all combat fogging, which is great for extreme enduro riders and warm, humid conditions.
With an ANSI Z87.1 impact safety rating, the anti-scratch Edge lens also stands up to trail debris and roost on the track far better than “sheet” type lenses found in other goggles. The magnetic + slide lock retention system makes for quick lens swaps in changing light conditions.
Klim took extra care engineering all the comfort features on the Edge. The two-part frame uses a firmer material around the lens and outriggers for structural support, while the inner part is more flexible for comfort against the face. Multi-layer chamfered foam creates more comfortable pressure distribution on the face and sweat control to help keep your eyes clear. A debossed nose area also allows for uniform sealing without pressure that restricts breathing. Another welcome feature is over-the-glasses (OTG) compatibility with frame cutouts that make it easy to wear glasses underneath the goggles.
Klim continues solidifying their place with top shelf off-road riding gear and helmets, and now promises to do the same with the new Edge Off-Road Goggle.
Visit KLIM.com for more information.
Edge Off-Road Goggle
Top Benefits
- Confidence through optical clarity and huge F.O.V.
- Long-lasting and protective lens durability
- Convenient lens replacement for changing light conditions
- Excellent comfort with debossed face foam, 2-part flexible frame
Colors
Bronze, Silver, Navy Hi-Vis
Available Now
MSRP $139.99
Edge Lens (Off-Road)
Top Benefits
- Optically correct ultra-clear replacement lens
- Locking magnetic quick-release convenience
- Passes ANSI Z87.1 impact protection safety standard
Colors
Clear, Dark Smoke Mirror, Smoke Bronze Mirror
Available Now
MSRP $59.99
For more information, visit KLIM.com.