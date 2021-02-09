Klim Releases New Edge Off-Road Goggle

Rigby, Idaho— Klim is releasing the all-new Edge Off-Road Goggle, topping off their line of optics with this sleek, frameless design for 2021. The Edge is an exciting addition to Klim’s lineup of dirt bike goggles, loaded with premium features including a huge field of view, great comfort, and magnetic + quick release lens replacement.

Klim developed the Edge entirely from the ground up, building on years of feedback and testing while making goggles – both for snowmobile and motorcycle riders.

To achieve maximum field of view, the Edge uses a frameless design where low profile magnets guide the lens into place while a slide lock secures it – this makes the lens area as broad as possible while fitting inside a helmet. Further, the injection-molded lens is almost perfectly optically correct, avoiding distortions found in other lens types. Anti-fog coating, perimeter frame vents and the large internal air volume all combat fogging, which is great for extreme enduro riders and warm, humid conditions.