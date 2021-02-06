Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the sixth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Our man Jason Thomas, who has over 150 starts as a pro in AMA Supercross, is on the ground at Indy. Here's what he had to say this morning. Take it away, JT!
JT's track report:
Round 6 marks the end of the Indy residency. By far the most “jumpy” of the three, it also boasts the firmest dirt we have seen so far. That should help provide a more predictable surface for the main events but could also make cornering a bit more tricky. It’s certainly the most interesting layout we have seen, featuring four distinct rhythm sections. The jumps aren’t overly tall or steep but there are a few different ways to approach them. With the first two Indy rounds being a bit more straight forward, look for riders to explore a few bigger options today.
There is only one short whoops section, putting a smile on the face of riders like Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb. With the entry being immediately out of a tight corner, speed won’t really be a factor. Most riders will jump in and jump out by main event time, also a nice coup for Musquin and Webb, as well as a rider like Zach Osborne. These riders all excel at jumping whoops.
Overall, I think this track will be the best of the three. The ruts won’t be such a factor and the track will reward a thoughtful approach. With so many rhythm sections and bowl berms, we may see an uptick in passing, too. Starts will still be a powerful determining factor but hopefully the track will allow some movement throughout the field regardless of track position on the first lap. We are about to get going for the first practices, roll on Indy 3!
For more on the track and some Bold Predictions, check out JT's Staging Area.
Thanks, JT. As for the series, Ken Roczen is rocking with two-straight wins and hopes for the Indy sweep tonight. Same thing in the 250 class for Colt Nichols. It's up to a host of riders to stem that momentum right now. Check out 10 Things to Watch for more storylines.
Jason Anderson is back on track today after dislocating his finger on Tuesday. Honda's Jett Lawrence is making his return to action after several hard crashes stopped him from racing on Tuesday. Suzuki's John Short went down in the first turn of the 250 main and didn't complete the race, he's also back in action tonight.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|122
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|111
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|97
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|96
|5
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|84
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|112
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|99
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|98
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|92
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|87
Free Practice
Bobby Piazza was fastest in the 250 B group. Bobby was just short of the main event on Tuesday, and that led to quite the drama when Jett Lawrence qualified but elected to not race and Bobby didn't get his spot. There aren't provisional start spots in the AMA rulebook, so the fifth rider in the LCQ doesn't get in if someone else in the main chooses not to race. Mitchell Oldenburg did get to race the main without qualifying though...it was a complicated story and we covered the whole saga. All we're really trying to say here is that Piazza might just make the main event tonight.
In 250 A, Christian Craig won the “fake start” and was the first rider on track. Michael Mosiman went to the top of the lap charts quickly, though. Craig logged a fast lap late but Mosiman remained on top. Then it was Nichols, Oldenburg, Osby Moranz, Lawrence, Hand and Harlan. Lawrence, probably in pain, did not finish that session.
Colt Nichols was experimenting with a 3-onto-table leap that could be tough for 250s to do. Nichols got it, we’ll see what the 450 riders do next.
Justin Barcia won the “fake start” and led the pack onto the track. Zach Osborne has had speed this year, and he jumped to the top of the lap charts early in this one. Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, Malcolm Stewart and Cooper Webb popped up next as the early top five. In his fourth lap, Tomac dipped under the 50-second mark and took over the top spot.
Then the times started dropping in a hurry as riders got the track dialed. Adam Cianciarulo went to the top with a 48.6, just ahead of Musquin, then Cooper Webb, normally not so quick this early in the day, took the top spot with an impressive 48.1. Tomac then clocked a 48.2 to move to second-quickest.
Freddie Noren and Justin Starling exchanged top times throughout the 450 B session, and Noren ended up on top. Alex Ray and Adam Enticknap battled over third, Enticknap ended up with the nod, with Carlen Gardner fifth.
First Timed Practice
In the first 250 B session, Devin Simonson, Bobby Piazza, and Hunter Schlosser fought for the top time of the session. Piazza held it early on but Simonson’s 50.5420 bested Piazza’s 51.1820.
In the first 250 A session, both Michael Mosiman and Colt Nichols crashed in separate occasions. Mosiman washed his front end in a turn and the Race Day Live crew reported he went to the pits to fix his shift lever. Nichols went down in the whoops and then pulled into the pits momentarily. Jett Lawrence had the top time early with a 49.966 ahead of Jo Shimoda’s 50.079. After Mosiman had his clutch lever replaced, he put down a 48.990. Nichols then jumped to the top spot of the session with a 48.3070 late, besting a 48.5010 from Shimoda.
While the entire 250SX A group was putting in laps, Christian Craig was standing in the mechanics’ area as his mechanic Derek Rankin worked on his YZ250F. The Race Day Live crew reported that Craig’s Yamaha would not start and they were trying to bump start it in the tunnel coming down to the first timed session. Unfortunately for Craig, the issue was not able to be fixed before the session had ended and he did not put down a single lap time. The team will continue to work on Craig’s bikes in order for the #29 to come out for the second session later this afternoon.
Nichols’ 48.3070 bested the session when the checkered flag flew.
“Track is tight so you’ve gotta be really, really patient,” the points leader said. “Really looking forward to it [racing tonight].”
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Devin Simonson
|50.5420
|Laurinburg
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Robert Piazza
|51.1820
|Easton, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Hunter Schlosser
|51.1860
|El Paso, TX
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Vincent Luhovey
|51.4610
|Greensburg, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Devin Harriman
|51.6010
|Longview, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Colt Nichols
|48.3070
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|48.5010
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|48.9900
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|49.2400
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|49.7700
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
Something has gotten into Cooper Webb today. He was fast and frisky in the free practice and logged the fastest time there. He then followed that with the top time in this 450 A session. Webb is not known as a qualifying specialist!
Better yet, his Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin was second fastest, so clearly the KTM boys have something figured out on this track. The corners and tight and Webb and Marvin usually are able to stick low in those tight corners. The whoops here, as Jason Thomas predicted, have become a short set of jumpers, and that’s usually bodes well for both of those riders. Even noted whoop blitzer Malcolm Stewart tried hopping through. Then, ironically, Webb blitzed across the top!
“I don’t know, I’m just feeling really good, the track is technical and trick,” said Webb.” You’ve got the be patient. I think I finally just have this air shock figured out and that’s huge—comfort is huge at this level. So we’ll keep the ball rolling and get ready for the day as things progress. We’ll try to keep this good mojo going.”
The track has ruts, but there are also slippery corners, and traction management (with the throttle hand) could be a big factor in who goes fast.
Before Webb logged his fast time, Adam Cianciarulo was at the top of the board, he ended up third, then it was Stewart and Roczen, Osborne, Ferrandis, Tomac, Savatgy and Anderson, which is impressive since he couldn’t even ride the other day.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|47.0310
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|47.4260
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|47.5500
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|47.6450
|Haines City, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|47.7350
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
A few weeks ago in Houston, Cade Clason nearly made the main event through the LCQ. It was his best performance since returning to racing in 2010 following an FIM suspension that cost him nearly two years. He finally got into the main last week, and followed that by leading the 450B group here for awhile. Late, Starling put in a fast lap that…tied Clason! They were tied down to the thousandth. Gardner, Enticknap and Schmidt came in next, Alex Ray had a tough session and finished 14th, he only completed three laps. We’ll have to check his status going forward.