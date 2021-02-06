Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the sixth round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Our man Jason Thomas, who has over 150 starts as a pro in AMA Supercross, is on the ground at Indy. Here's what he had to say this morning. Take it away, JT!

JT's track report:

Round 6 marks the end of the Indy residency. By far the most “jumpy” of the three, it also boasts the firmest dirt we have seen so far. That should help provide a more predictable surface for the main events but could also make cornering a bit more tricky. It’s certainly the most interesting layout we have seen, featuring four distinct rhythm sections. The jumps aren’t overly tall or steep but there are a few different ways to approach them. With the first two Indy rounds being a bit more straight forward, look for riders to explore a few bigger options today.

There is only one short whoops section, putting a smile on the face of riders like Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb. With the entry being immediately out of a tight corner, speed won’t really be a factor. Most riders will jump in and jump out by main event time, also a nice coup for Musquin and Webb, as well as a rider like Zach Osborne. These riders all excel at jumping whoops.

Overall, I think this track will be the best of the three. The ruts won’t be such a factor and the track will reward a thoughtful approach. With so many rhythm sections and bowl berms, we may see an uptick in passing, too. Starts will still be a powerful determining factor but hopefully the track will allow some movement throughout the field regardless of track position on the first lap. We are about to get going for the first practices, roll on Indy 3!

