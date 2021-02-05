The next rhythm section is very similar to the first rhythm section of the track. There is one added jump at the end of the section but otherwise, they are the same. The approach will be the same, too. Riders will either triple onto the tabletop, step off and then triple or go for the 2-4-2. They work out a tiny bit differently on paper but in approach, they are almost mirror images.

A right-hand bowl berm leads into the longest and most critical rhythm section of the track. The approach will be simple but again, the jumps builds will determine the difficulty levels. The map indicates that the designers want riders to find ways to triple throughout the section. The question is, will riders triple out of the corner or simply double? My guess is they will double from the corner and then go 3-3-2. Tripling out of the corner would set up for a 3-3-3-1 but I think getting that first 3 will be problematic. In any scenario, finding a way to piece triples together is paramount to making this section work.

Another 90-degree right leads to a six-jump section before the finish line jump. Conventional wisdom says that riders would look for a 3-3 option here. With a flat corner leading into the section, though, that’s off the table. Instead, riders will roll through the inside line (no passing) and go 2-3-1 and into the next bowl berm. Many of the 250 riders will end up going 2-2-2 but it’s just a tad bit slower in most cases.

The finish line jump fires immediately into a 180 left and into a wall jump to slow the pace. We have seen wall jumps at all three Indy rounds which isn’t important but is worth mentioning. Landing from the wall jump, riders will accelerate backwards down the start straight and into a hard left. This left hander will be flat and tight, keeping speeds low for the next set of whoops. That slow entry is music to the ears of riders like Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin. They will be able to find a jump rhythm that is as good or better than blitzing. Blitzing is best done with copious speed and that flat corner will disallow that.

Exiting the whoops, riders will make a hard right-hand corner and head back into the first corner. With the corner being so tight on exit of the whoops, the “jump through the whoops” theme will be even more powerful. Even if a rider finds the speed for a good blitz run through the whoops, he has to slow down for the hard right-hand corner. Riders that jump through these whoops will be able to use the downside of the last whoop as a braking point and therefore catch the inside line. This single dynamic alone has me thinking Webb and Musquin will be contenders on Saturday.