Tickets and Track Maps For First-Ever Triple-Header at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tickets for the 2021 Atlanta rounds will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, February 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Preferred customers can sign up in advance for early access to purchase tickets today, February 2 through February 8, by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

FanFest is currently scheduled to take place at the Atlanta rounds as the venue provides adequate space to feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise sold via contactless shopping.

Tickets for FanFest are an additional $10.00 purchase. The Monster Energy Can redemption program has been halted for this season but will continue in 2022. Fans that have both a FanFest ticket and an event ticket will be allowed to move between FanFest and the stadium to watch all the qualifying sessions.

Atlanta Schedule of Events

FanFest

Saturday, April 10 – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Featuring Freestyle Motocross exhibitions, the Unknown Industries and Monster Energy Head 2 Head Pit Bike Challenge

Tuesday, April 13 – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Freestyle Motocross exhibitions, the Unknown Industries and Monster Energy Head 2 Head Pit Bike Challenge

Atlanta Motor Speedway: Doors Open

Saturday, April 10 – 9 a.m. (FanFest and Event ticket required)

1:30 p.m. (Event ticket only)

Tuesday, April 13 – 1 p.m. (FanFest and Event ticket required)

5:30 p.m. (Event ticket only)

Saturday, April 17 – 10 a.m. (FanFest and Event ticket required)

2:30 p.m. (Event ticket only)

Supercross has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today's live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at each stadium with a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about Atlanta Motor Speedway’s health and safety policy can be found here. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests age 2 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating and drinking – local venue rules also apply. More information about Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness can be found here.

Additional details for each race can be found on the event page listing at SupercrossLIVE.com.

Following the three rounds in Atlanta, the series shifts west to Salt Lake City for the final two races of the 2021 season taking place at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, April 24 and Saturday, May 1.