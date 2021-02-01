With a first career 450SX win last year followed by the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 Championship, Zach Osborne seemed primed to take another step in Monster Energy Supercross in 2021. So far though, his season has been derailed by trouble: first-turn crash at round one, crash while running second at round two, terrible start at round three, stuck in the gate at round four. This time, Zach rallied from stuck in the gate to fifth at Indy, his best finish of the season. Now already 28 points down in the championship, Osborne’s mindset is on limiting damage moving forward and trying to get back on the podium.

After the race on Saturday night, Osborne spoke with the media on Sunday via Zoom.

Racer X: If you were to not watch the first four races and just look at the results sheet, you’d be going, “Man, what’s going on with Zach?” But the riding has been there. You’ve been on the gas, but just constantly in these little issues, these problems. Are you frustrated or encouraged by the way you’re riding?

Zach Osborne: A bit of both. After last night probably more encouraged than frustrated, even though I made a beginner move on the start. It is what it is. I have to take it and live with it. So, I would say at this point I’m more encouraged. I’ve never had daytime speed like I have right now and I’ve never been able to kind of slice through guys like I was last night. But at the same time, I guess I was kind of fighting the negative momentum ball after the press day thing at Houston 1 [Osborne’s bike cut out at press day for round 1, and he crashed hard on a jump]. So last night was a huge step in the right direction as far as the result on paper went. It would have been really nice to get those two guys right at the end for a podium, but to get stuck in the gate and get a fifth was pretty solid.

The dirt is a lot different in Indy than it was in Houston. Most normal years you’d go there one night. If you miss your setup, you miss your setup. Now you have two more chances maybe to readjust and reevaluate. Does that give you any more confidence, any help going in? I know you’re not really going to get any chance to practice this week, so how does that work out for you?

I don't know if I’m old school or what, but I just don’t change that much stuff. Yesterday we made some small clicker adjustments. In Houston I didn’t change a single thing from the first lap I did until we left, I don’t believe. I feel like the better you know what you’re riding, the better you can do. The more you change that, the further away you get from what your brain has felt so much over the off-season. Every 20-minute main we do, you learn so much about your bike, not even on a face-value level, but even deeper than that. I just feel like every time you make big changes; it changes all that. For me, I just don’t change that much stuff. So that’s not really one of the benefits for me to this type of racing, or negatives really.