Once again Phil Nicoletti is here to answer your questions. Do you need advice on something regarding life, love or racing? Phil has superb advice on all of these topics and many more.

He’ll also be back racing this summer in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but who really cares about that? Phil is here for you. Send your questions to phil@racerxonline.com.

Dear Phillip, hope you’re doing well in your semi-retirement here and just wanted to pick your brain and see how you felt about certain members of the media who covered you in your career. How is the media in the sport as a whole, and do you think you owe some of them some sort of percentage of your earnings because of the boost you got in popularity through them talking about you? Sincerely yours,

Steve M

Steve!

You can’t DENY the power of the pen! It can work for you, and it can work against you. It’s done both for me, haha. It’s easy for the media to see just the result on Saturday, but when I was a struggling privateer, with some decent results here and there, a certain somebody was able to tap into my personality and help expand it. Even though it’s a bullshit radio show, it’s helped show another side of me than just what fans see on the track on Saturday. As far a percentage, 10 percent of nothing is still nothing, so suck it Steve.