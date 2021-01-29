The incident on the final two laps of the race between Dean Wilson and Ken Roczen has been exhausted but in today's Race Examination, we quickly highlight the sequence of events along with Wilson's explanation of the situation.

We also hear some interesting post-race chatter between Cooper Webb and his mechanic Carlos Rivera. Michael Mosiman gets bullied around a couple times after the whoops in the main event, and Christian Craig and Colt Nichols turned good starts into a terrific battle for the race victory.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

