Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Houston 3 Race Examination

January 29, 2021 11:50am | by:

The incident on the final two laps of the race between Dean Wilson and Ken Roczen has been exhausted but in today's Race Examination, we quickly highlight the sequence of events along with Wilson's explanation of the situation.

We also hear some interesting post-race chatter between Cooper Webb and his mechanic Carlos Rivera. Michael Mosiman gets bullied around a couple times after the whoops in the main event, and Christian Craig and Colt Nichols turned good starts into a terrific battle for the race victory.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

