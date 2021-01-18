After a lightning quick turnaround, Houston 2 is here! With everyone trying to both recover and prepare for the second round in such short succession, the racetrack will be very similar to round one. There are some significant changes, though, so let’s see what awaits the riders on Tuesday.

DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS

The start is in the exact same location, but instead of the first corner flowing all the way to the outside lane of the stadium, it will lead to one lane further inside. That will send riders circulating the track in the opposite direction that we saw on Saturday. The first rhythm section could play out of a couple of different ways, but I believe that a 2-3-3 would be the most effective. That viability will depend on how the jumps are shaped but finding a method of tripling through the section will be key.

A bowl berm sends riders back the opposite direction and into a very unique rhythm section. I can’t say I have ever seen this particular combination of jumps before. A dragon’s back is up first, and the typical approach would be to blitz up and off, over the next jump. In this particular case, though, I think riders may try a few different variations. The conventional wisdom looks to be blitz off the dragon and over the next single, then jump from the face of the next tabletop over the next two singles, then double across the first corner. That quad in the middle will be big and is my only real concern. Watch this section to see how it shapes up, it could be a tricky one.