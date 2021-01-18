Colt Nichols | 3RD IN 250SX

Racer X: Colt, we talked about it a little bit on the podium. The starts got you today. You were in a fight the whole time with RJ [Hampshire]. You were in a fight with Jett [Lawrence]. You were in a fight with Austin. Now that you’ve had a chance to settle down after the race and evaluate everything, will a good start really make the difference for you? Do you feel like you could win this thing?

Colt Nichols: Yeah, they [starts] definitely kind of got me a little bit tonight, but I am happy with it overall. I think me and Austin [Forkner] were battling pretty good the first few laps. There was a lot of carnage the first few laps being that far back. Only seventh or eighth, but it was just a lot going on. I needed that to try to compete for the win or get up there and at least try to get second or whatever. Overall, I’m happy. It’s been a long time since I’ve raced, so I kind of forgot. Being on the gate for the heat race, it was an atrocious start. I think I was fourth from last! I think I just forgot how to do it, to be honest. Overall, I’m happy. It’s been a while since we’ve raced, so being up on the podium is good. I feel like I have good speed. I’ve got fitness. That fight was there. I was in pretty much a dog fight the whole race. It made it fun, honestly. I’m looking forward to Tuesday and getting back out there.

You kind of came out of nowhere at the end to snag that podium finish. Does this year kind of feel like a reset? Obviously 2020 you didn’t really get the results because of the injuries. Do you feel like you’re back to 2019 form when you won the opener and had the red plate, and the points lead? Did you do anything different coming in this year?

For sure it was tough with the injury bug and whatnot, like we’ve all faced. I definitely was very unprepared going into Salt Lake. I was just kind of trying to wing it, to be honest. Got some decent finishes, but I actually got to have an off-season this year like I had in 2019. That’s pretty huge for me. I’ve only had that twice, ’19 and now this year. I definitely feel like I’m ready to win. I feel strong. I feel fit. I’m doing things a little different than we did in ’19 even to improve a little bit. Put on a little bit of weight, got a little stronger, stuff that I felt like I struggled with in previous years. I feel good. I feel better than 2019 form. I’ve just got to obviously get out of the gate a little better. My starts were awesome then, so if we can get back to that I’ll be happy. Overall, I feel awesome. I feel like I’m ready to go compete for this title. It was a good way to start it off tonight, but a lot of racing left and two short weeks, so got to go make it happen.

Like you said, you haven’t raced a whole bunch. How are you going to take these next couple days to recover for the next race?

I think we’re all in the same boat, just trying to kind of chill and not doing much. We have Sunday and Monday to really relax. No different than during the week. But the hard work is pretty much already done. Now we just kind of chill, do some recovery spins, hang out a little bit, and then be firing on Tuesday. I love this schedule. I’m pretty excited for it. I’ll be looking forward to it in a few days.