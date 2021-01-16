Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Watch: Houston 1 Highlights

January 16, 2021 11:20pm
The 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series kicked off on Saturday night in Houston, Texas. For the first time in over two decades, the series started outside of Southern California and also started with the East 250SX Regional Championship first as well. As the first gate drop of the season landed, it was Christian Craig taking full advantage of an early pass on RJ Hampshire to march on to his second career victory. Austin Forkner charged from a mid-pack start to finish second while Colt Nichols rounded out the podium.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

In the 450SX class, it was yet again Justin Barcia claiming the opening round victory for the third year in a row, this time aboard the new Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team. He led home a close charge from Ken Roczen while Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium in third.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now