HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas

FILM: Travis Marx

EDIT: Kellen Brauer

It's the final episode of our 2021 Racer X Supercross Preview Shows as today we highlight the 250SX class for this year. As it appears likely we will see Austin Forkner, Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, Christian Craig, and a few others starting the season in 250SX East, there still is a lot to dissect on both coasts coming into the season.

Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas take you through some of the big changes from the offseason and what to expect out of the smaller bore class for 2021. Be sure to check back at our first episode highlighting the 450SX class favorites, Episode 2 where we discussed 450SX class contenders, Episode 3 where the next generation was the topic, or Episode 4 where the depth of the 450SX class this year was bookended.

