Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 1
Sat Jan 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Full Schedule

SX Preview Show: Episode 5 - The 250SX Class

January 14, 2021 3:15pm | by: , , &

HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas
FILM: Travis Marx
EDIT: Kellen Brauer

It's the final episode of our 2021 Racer X Supercross Preview Shows as today we highlight the 250SX class for this year. As it appears likely we will see Austin Forkner, Jett Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, Christian Craig, and a few others starting the season in 250SX East, there still is a lot to dissect on both coasts coming into the season.

Hosts Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas take you through some of the big changes from the offseason and what to expect out of the smaller bore class for 2021. Be sure to check back at our first episode highlighting the 450SX class favorites, Episode 2 where we discussed 450SX class contenders, Episode 3 where the next generation was the topic, or Episode 4 where the depth of the 450SX class this year was bookended.

Thanks to our sponsors: Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, and NewRay.

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | next generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now