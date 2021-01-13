Racer X Films: Viney Ranch Supercross Testing
January 13, 2021 12:00pm | by: Simon Cudby & Spencer Owens
With teams making last-minute changes ahead of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener we sent Spencer Owens out to Viney Ranch SX in California to see what was going on with FXR/Chaparral Honda's Carson Mumford, Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki's Brandon Hartranft, Max Anstie, and Adam Enticknap, and SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt's Kawasaki's Alex Ray. Watch as the guys practice starts, dial in the whoops, time rhythms, and get their settings perfected ahead of the Houston Supercross.
Film/Photos: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby
