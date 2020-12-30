Aussie Brett Metcalfe had a long career here in the United States riding for Factory Connection Honda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, factory Suzuki, and factory KTM, and even found time to head to Canada and win the MX1 title up there. Metty’s been gone from the U.S. for a while now, but he’s still been racing back in his home country the last few years. We caught up with Metcalfe to talk about what he’s doing now, go back through some of his time racing here, and more.

Racer X: You rode for Penrite Honda down there and the owner, Yarrive Konsky, has his Muc-Off Honda team over here in the U.S. also. With everything going on, how is the status of the team going forward down there?

Brett Metcalfe: It’s been good. I guess first off, the status of the team, Penrite is an oil company, Australian-owned and based. Unfortunately for next year they had a different direction in their company motives. So that hasn’t lined up for Yarrive to reconnect as a title sponsor with Penrite. So everything at this stage is still good. The team is solid with Honda with a multi-year deal there. Then Yarrive has been a great friend of mine for a very long time, since we were kids. So it’s been really cool to connect. Even back to when I was on GEICO Honda in 2010 he was contacting me like, “Can you come back and do some racing?” Every year we’d connect and he was checking to see what was happening. So it’s cool to finally be able to do it now.

But anyone who knows Yarrive, he’s a 24/7 guy. He doesn’t switch off. So, as far as getting title sponsorships and stuff, there’s no problems there. I think the U.S. team is pretty solid. They’re already locked in with some stuff. The Aussie team here, we’re good to go. It’s just fine tuning a few things here and there. Everything’s good.

By the way, you’re eligible to ride 250 supercross now. Has he hit you up?

No. I did consider that a little while ago. I know I’d still be good. I’ve actually ridden a 250. The team rider down here, Kyle Webster, I did a quarter of a lap on his bike last week. It’s fun. I loved it. But to go back and do that, it’s a big commitment. I just thought about hitting the whoops again in fourth or fifth, carrying that mega entry speed. I was like, “Do I really want to do that again?” No, I like just leaving it in third.