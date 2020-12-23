Fasst Company's Spoke Torque Wrench is the factory mechanics secret to maintaining their wheels.

In fact it is used by the majority of factory and factory support team mechanics in the AMA Supercross and Nationals and in the GP series since 1999.

The preset Spoke Torque Wrench comes set at 48 inch pounds. Simply tighten the spoke until you hear and feel a click, and you know the spoke is adjusted to the correct amount of tension providing you an even pull over your whole wheel for exceptional strength.

Twelve interchangeable heads to choose from (4.0mm, 5.0mm, 5.6mm, 6.0mm, 6.2mm, 6.3mm, 6.4mm, 6.5mm, 6.7mm, 6.8mm, 7.1mm, 7.4mm and Spline Drive), available in the Fasst Company's store.

Fasst Company ships their Pre Set Wrenches out at 48 inch pounds, which can be considerably higher than what your OEM manual calls for. From Fasst Company's experience, 48 inch pounds works best for motocross bikes from 85cc on up. 48 inch pounds is not abusive to your wheel's components and will not loosen up rapidly on severe impacts. They are always happy to discuss your torque concerns, shoot them a call any time.

SHOP FASST COMPANY SPOKE TORQUE WRENCH NOW