There was also some back-and-forth with whether to start with East or West Region 250 races, and I will let Matthes explain more about that below. But the simple fact is that in 2021, given the seemingly 50 different state rules on social restrictions due to the coronavirus, the furthest west the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is going to get is Salt Lake City (and for the final two rounds, not seven like last year). It’s not ideal for anyone, but as I’ve mentioned before, the only reason Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was able to make the last round of the 2020 series work at Fox Raceway at Pala was because it’s on the Pala tribal lands, and thus it’s the tribe and not the state of California that sets the rules of what goes on there. Going downtown to Anaheim, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, or anywhere else other than tribal lands in California, appears to be a no-go, at least in the first quarter of the year. We still hold out hope that things will have changed by the time we head to Hangtown in late May for a return of the traditional opener, but right now, that’s a very, very long way off.

In speaking with folks at both Feld Entertainment and the AMA, I suggested it’s a shame that they couldn’t just change the East and West Regions to North and South for 2021, right? But is it really that big of a deal that most of the West races will now be in the East? Not in 2020, nor 2021. Remember, every NBA team, from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Toronto Raptors, played the second half of the season at Disney World, in a bubble. And as I joked with Daniel Blair today on his podcast, “Supercross Beyond the Track,” Monday Night Football happens almost every night of the week now as the NFL tries to squeeze in all of their games, despite breakouts of the virus and exposure of players leading to quarantines, lockdowns, and postponing games. Knowing all that, it’s understandable that even a race on the far East Coast, like almost literally on Daytona Beach, is now going to be in the West Region. The schedule is not ideal, especially for fans out in the southwest, but the fact that a series is even going to happen beginning on January 16 in Houston is a very big deal for our industry and sport in general.

I also know how much work it’s been to even have races happening at this point. Last March, when everything shut down after Daytona, my big sister Carrie Russell called me, Tim Cotter, Jeremy Holbert, Jeff Canfield, and Roy Janson into her office and said that despite races and sporting events all over the world being shut down—the JS7 Classic in Texas and the Red Bull A Day in the Dirt Down South were both literally stopped in their tracks—now was the time to roll up our sleeves and get to work. She felt that we needed to build a Race Leadership Team and a task force of promoters from all over the country to study the shutdown, figure out what we would need to do to get races back up and running safely, and also building a toolkit that could be given to event promoters all over the country that would help them go to their local health officials and show them what the tracks were going to do to keep both riders and spectators safe. Whether it was mandating masks on the starting grids or closing the paddock to spectators or having socially-distant podiums, the toolkit would have the input of promoters, doctors, officials, and anyone else we could get on what we were now calling the Safe-to-Race Task Force that could bring some sort of expertise to the cause. Besides our original group from MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing, some of the familiar folks who joined were Dave Prater, the Director of Supercross for Feld Motor Sports, RedBud’s Amy Ritchie, JH Leale, Dr. Nona Colburn, Britt Cotter, MyLap’s John Dains and Gabe Ellett, the AMA’s Bill Cumbow, Mike Pelletier, Alexandria Kovacs, the Alpinestars Mobil Medical Unit’s Dr, Reiman, and many more. In the end there were maybe three dozen folks involved, and we worked for weeks to get all of the information we could find on how to open racetracks back up again to riders and their families, and eventually fans.

Here’s more on how it all turned out.

And here is the Safe-to-Race Tool Kit, a 43-page handbook of information, resources, protocols, contacts, signage ideas, and more.

Download the Safe-to-Race Tool Kit

The protocols and best practices that were gathered were then shared with event organizers all over the country, and by May we were started to see the Safe-to-Race Tool Kit helping tracks reopen. And by late summer, races were happening everywhere, under various levels of restrictions. Carrie was right—the quickest way for us to get races back up and running was to present as much information as we could to local health authorities, many of whom wanted to see sporting events of all types happening again.

The very unexpected thing about all of this, other than the fact that we actually pulled the Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship off without a hitch, was the recognition that came out this week from the American Motorcyclist Association. On the cover of their January 2021 issue, they named the members of the Safe-to-Race Task Force as the 2020 Motorcyclists of the Year! And a cool shot of the Spring Creek National made the cover of the magazine: