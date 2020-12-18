Racer X/Pulp MX Live Shows Are Back! Houston January 15

We had a really fun thing going in 2019 with our Racer X/Pulp MX Live Shows, held before races in key cities. We rented a stage and you folks came to watch, which allowed you to experience Matthes and JT arguing in person, hear Weege sound much smarter than anyone else (I'm writing this so of course this is what I believe) and have the whole trio answer your questions, tell stories, and get fans revved on the races. Basically, we give you one of our weekly race review podcast shows live and in person! Unfortunately, #2020 did a number on everyone, and we couldn't carry on with the shows as hoped.

We're back for 2021! Matthes had the brilliant idea of finding a race track to host a preseason live show in Houston, so we get to do this outdoors. Plus we get to support a great motocross track, Three Palms, in Texas. Also thanks to show sponsors Yamaha and Fly Racing for staying on board.

So if you're in the area (and Texas is huge so by area we mean AREA) come on over to Three Palms and hang with us Friday night before the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener. Three Palms MX is about 45 minutes from the race stadium, FYI.

WHO: Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and special guests

WHEN: Friday, January 15, 2021

WHERE: 3 Palms MX

15100 Interstate 45 S

Conroe, TX 77384

TIMES: Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.

Showtime: 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person, we can fit as many as 300 people so get your tickets now because they're going fast! (Probably not going that fast, really, but this sounded cool.)

This link on the PulpMX website will give you all the details to buy tickets and come on out and bench race with us. Judging by our previous shows, many, many laughs will be had. Enjoy!