The Monday after Anaheim 1 last year, I was driving through California and passed the famous Kawasaki “K1” test track off “the 15.” (That's Interstate 15 to folks outside of California.) There it was: Eli Tomac pounding laps on his big #3 Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450.

Two days earlier, Tomac had started the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign in disappointing fashion. He got arm pump and struggled to seventh. Meanwhile Cooper Webb, the defending champ, was sick and rode terribly all day but managed to grind out a third-place finish. It was looking far too much like the previous supercross seasons, with Tomac entering with championship potential only to struggle with a few puzzling rides and results, while another contender beat him with consistency.

So as I drove past the Kawasaki track on Monday after the race, I couldn’t resist. Could I maybe stop by and see what the Monday-after-Anaheim-drill feels like? I called the Kawasaki PR people and they said it was too late to schedule anything, but I could just drive down the road to the track and take the temperature of the team. If team manager Dan Fahey seemed okay with me being there, then it was okay. If not, Dan would tell me to leave.

So I parked my rental and walked sheepishly toward the staff, hoping Fahey or Eli’s dad John wouldn’t immediately scoff at my presence. I told them if I would leave immediately in they were in a mad scramble and didn’t want other people around.

“Does it look like we’re in a mad scramble?” asked Fahey.