WORCS

Round 9 (of 9) - Lake Havasu - Havasu, Arizona

Pro MC

At the time of posting Wake-Up Call, only the top three finishers in the Pro MC class were confirmed. We will update the results and standings once they are finalized on the WORCS Racing website.

Position Rider Machine 1st Dante Oliveria KTM 2nd Taylor Robert KTM 3rd Zach Bell Kawasaki

Pro MC Standings Through Round 8

Taylor Robert wins 2020 WORCS Pro MC title.

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Taylor Robert KTM 191 2nd Dante Oliveira Husqvarna 167 3rd Cole Martinez Honda 135 4th Austin Walton Husqvarna 131 5th Justin Seeds Yamaha 116 6th Trevor Stewart Honda 109 7th Ryan Surratt Husqvarna 109 8th Travis Damon Honda 105 9th Zach Bell Kawasaki 81 10th Giacomo Redondi Husqvarna 61

2020 Champions