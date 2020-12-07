WORCS
Round 9 (of 9) - Lake Havasu - Havasu, Arizona
Pro MC
At the time of posting Wake-Up Call, only the top three finishers in the Pro MC class were confirmed. We will update the results and standings once they are finalized on the WORCS Racing website.
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Dante Oliveria
|KTM
|2nd
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|3rd
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
Pro MC Standings Through Round 8
Taylor Robert wins 2020 WORCS Pro MC title.
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|191
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|167
|3rd
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|135
|4th
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|131
|5th
|Justin Seeds
|Yamaha
|116
|6th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|109
|7th
|Ryan Surratt
|Husqvarna
|109
|8th
|Travis Damon
|Honda
|105
|9th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|81
|10th
|Giacomo Redondi
|Husqvarna
|61
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Thibault Benistant
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Mike Alessi
|Moto Fite Klub
|Three Rider Main Event
|Jared Mees
|Flattrack Fite Klub
|Main Event
|Tyler Bereman
|FMX Fite Klub
|Overall Winner
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|Stilez Robertson
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's
|NA
|Full SX and MX Results
|Mini O's
|NA
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Craig Delong
|GNCC
|XC2
|Zack Hayes
|GNCC
|XC3
|Becca N Sheets
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jess Pettis
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Marshal Weltin
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Marshal Weltin
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Jordi Tixier
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Colton Haaker
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Tayla Jones
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Women
|Grant Baylor
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|Craig Delong
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|Taylor Robert
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Dallas Daniels
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|James Rispoli
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins