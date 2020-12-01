KTM Reveals 2021 Factory Edition 450 SX-F

KTM North America revealed today the 2021 Factory Edition of its 450SX-F. The Factory Edition once again adds high-end components to the regular 450SX-F package, including a unique look as well as some functional bolt-on parts upgrades. Every few years, the Factory Edition bike switches to a new platform that previews the next-generation 450SX-F one year in advance, but the '21 Factory Edition continues to use the same base chassis and engine as the regular '21 SX-F.

Perhaps the most notable change for the Factory Edition over the regular 450SX-F is the addition of a Connectivity Unit that comes as standard and is integrated onto the new bar pad. The bike also features an Akrapovič muffler, factory wheels, a holeshot device, and more.

KTM's details on the bike are below in a press release.

MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details of the new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, offering enticing performance and aesthetic upgrades for 2021, along with the innovative addition of myKTM app connectivity straight off the showroom floor.

With its development based on feedback straight from top-level Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team stars, competition never stops as KTM remains true to its fundamental goal of continuously pushing the boundaries while searching for something even better for all racers at the starting line. From a stadium seat, a track fence or through a screen, the sight of a race-winning motorcycle in full flight is something special for every READY TO RACE fan.

After securing the 2019 AMA Supercross 450SX Championship, Cooper Webb collected 13 podium results and four Main Event victories to finish runner-up in the 2020 championship aboard the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. This machine was also the tool for Marvin Musquin to post seven top-three moto finishes in the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross series as he bounced back from injury with a satisfying fourth in the final 450MX class standings.

Watch Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, and Justin Bogle log laps at the KTM test track.