Pro-Vue Introduces Prescription System To New 100

Pro-Vue now has their prescription system in the new 100% Accuri Gen 2 OTG goggle. This system comes in a half a dozen frame colors with about a dozen different lens tint options.

Prices start at $219 for most prescriptions, including the goggles.

Contact Randy Nagel, inventor, owner, patent holder, the guy that answers the phone and emails, and the guy that builds and ships every pair, at Pro-Vue at 507-534-1247 or at Pro-Vue.com.