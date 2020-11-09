Signed Jett Lawrence Anaheim 1 Jersey Up for Auction on PulpMX.com

Over on PulpMX.com, there was a recent auction where signed jerseys were auctioned off to raise funds for Tevin Tapia. Tapia was injured in August during a crash at the practice track and has taken on a ton of medical bills, so PulpMX’s Steve Matthes set up the auction to help. The auction came and went but unfortunately, the highest bidder on a Jett Lawrence autographed jersey from the 2020 Anaheim 1 Supercross (the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship) did not pay for what they said they would. Now, the jersey has two days remaining in the re-auction. Visit the Lawrence jersey auction page on eBay to place your bid before Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 7 p.m., when the auction will close.

