In 2008 David Philippaerts won the world championship. I asked him at the start of 2009 who he had to watch out for and he said your name, even though you’d only had a few top ten results. You’d skipped MX2 but you were on the fast track. In 2009 you were third in the world on a private Honda, so he was right…

That’s cool. I had a few intense battles with him in 2008. One—I think it was ’08—I made a mistake and we had a big crash together. I didn’t intend that we’d go down together. I have some good memories with David and it’s nice to hear that now; that he saw my potential. What I’m missing of course is that world title like he had and I’m sad about it. It was a goal and I could not get it, for my teams also. It’s difficult and two years in particular were really hard to accept. At the same time, I respect the rules I set for myself. When I went into the factory team with Suzuki in 2010 I still had a lot to learn—like I do now, still—but also some conditions needed to be good for me and I wanted to go for the title in the way I believed was right. You need to have character for that [to make demands] and I wouldn’t change the way I went racing.

You were the consistent title threat for Suzuki in the premier class. Is it still sad that Sylvain Geboers’ factory team is not here anymore?

I had a lot of respect for that team. It brought me a lot and had such good organization. I learned a lot and it suited my character and what I was searching for. It was difficult to accept the news when it stopped. But that team had a lot of changes before it left and it was hard to continue. It’s a shame that they are not here after all the professional work Sylvain put into it and all that structure disappeared so quickly. It’s sad.

Not many riders have only two teams in ten years. Do you feel lucky?

Yeah, I have been lucky with that, I have to say. And I’m thankful. I often follow my feelings and it’s important that the work I do brings the feeling I’m looking for. I said recently to my team that I was thankful for the support they gave me, the respect and how we worked together both in terms of me as a rider and as a human. That is important. There is a lot going on when you are a rider in a big team with a big sponsor and there is a business behind it because it’s a professional sport. The human side means a lot to me and that’s why I stayed many years. I always gave my best and I wish I could have brought many more victories and titles. Like I said, it can be hard to accept. I had a good feeling though. I know I am not an easy guy sometimes, but I know what I need to have to do a good job and to enjoy what I am doing; to have a good feeling with the people I work with. It’s more important than anything.

Main Image courtesy of Kawasaki Racing Team/Ray Archer