MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Wake-Up Call

November 9, 2020 6:30am

Main Image: Photo By Mitch Kendra

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Round 13 (of 13) - Buckwheat 100 - Newburg, West Virginia

Overall

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - Overall

November 8, 2020
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States Yamaha
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States KTM
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States Kawasaki
4Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States Sherco
5Layne Michael Fairmont, WV United States Yamaha
6Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA United States Honda
9Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States Beta
10Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States Honda
Full Results

XC2

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC2 Pro

November 8, 2020
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States Beta
4Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States Honda
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States Husqvarna
6Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States KTM
7Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States Husqvarna
8Samuel Evans Saint Albans, WV United States KTM
9Ben Bouwens Newark, NY United States Yamaha
10Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States Yamaha
Full Results

XC3

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-Am

November 8, 2020
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States KTM
2Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States Beta
3Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States KTM
4Eli Childers Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States KTM
Full Results

XCW

GNCC

Buckwheat 100 - WXC

November 8, 2020
CJ Raceway
Newburg, WV United States
Rider Hometown Bike
1Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States Beta
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States TM
4Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States Sherco
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
6Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States Yamaha
7Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
8Roni R Merrill Dallas, GA United States KTM
9Abby Defeo Willington, CT United States KTM
10Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

Overall

Kailub Russell has claimed the 2020 Grand National title, his eighth career GNCC overall title.

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States295
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia253
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States206
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States188
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States186
6Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States178
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States175
8Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States170
9Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States146
10Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States134
Full Standings

XC2

Craig Delong has claimed the 2020 XC2 title.

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States323
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States313
3Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States280
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States231
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand208
6Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States159
7Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States151
8Thorn Devlin Tamaqua, PA United States145
9Benjamin Nelko Aliquippa, PA United States125
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States118
Full Standings

XC3

Zack Hayes has claimed the 2020 XC3 title.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States346
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States280
3Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States226
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States220
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
6Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States149
7Jeremy Lallement Hayesville, NC United States101
8Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States85
9Benjamin R Wright Gillett, PA United States79
10Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States66
Full Standings

WXC

Becca N Sheets has claimed the 2020 WXC GNCC title.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States280
2Rachael Archer New Zealand260
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States219
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia186
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States160
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States158
7Taylor Johnston Buskirk, NY United States127
8Alli Phillips Laurens, SC United States122
9Annelisa Davis Birchrunville, PA United States110
10Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC United States103
Full Standings

fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 18 (of 18) - MXGP of Garda - Trentino - Pietramurata, Italy

MX2

MXGP

MXGP of Garda - Trentino (Ita) - MX2

November 8, 2020
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Ben Watson United Kingdom3 - 1 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle France1 - 5 KTM
3Maxime Renaux France2 - 4 Yamaha
4Jed Beaton Australia7 - 2 Husqvarna
5Isak Gifting Sweden6 - 3 GasGas
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom8 - 7 KTM
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark13 - 6 Husqvarna
8Alvin Östlund Sweden12 - 8 Honda
9Morgan Lesiardo Italy11 - 10 Honda
10Stephen Rubini France5 - 17 Honda
Full Results

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP of Garda - Trentino (Ita) - MXGP

November 8, 2020
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Slovenia2 - 1 Honda
2Romain Febvre France1 - 2 Kawasaki
3Gautier Paulin France4 - 3 Yamaha
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland3 - 4 Yamaha
5Clement Desalle Belgium7 - 7 Kawasaki
6Arnaud Tonus Switzerland5 - 9 Yamaha
7Jordi Tixier France11 - 8 KTM
8Evgeny Bobryshev Russia9 - 10 Husqvarna
9Brian Bogers Netherlands22 - 5 KTM
10Brent Van Doninck Belgium26 - 6 Yamaha
Full Results

Championship Standings

MX2

Tom Vialle claimed the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship title.

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France759
2Jago Geerts Belgium704
3Maxime Renaux France597
4Jed Beaton Australia582
5Ben Watson United Kingdom573
6Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark553
7Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands466
8Conrad Mewse United Kingdom376
9Ruben Fernandez Spain358
10Stephen Rubini France293
Full Standings

MXGP

Tim Gajser claimed the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship title—his third MXGP title (2016, 2019, and 2020).

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia720
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland618
3Antonio Cairoli Italy599
4Romain Febvre France572
5Gautier Paulin France505
6Jorge Prado Spain476
7Clement Desalle Belgium466
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands375
9Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium316
10Brian Bogers Netherlands298
Full Standings

EMX250

Thibault Benistant has claimed the 2020 EMX250 Championship.

MXGP

EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Thibault Benistant France470
2Mattia Guadagnini Italy418
3Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Estonia307
4Hakon Fredriksen Norway306
5Kay De Wolf Netherlands302
6Tim Edberg Sweden265
7Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela230
8Tom Guyon France203
9Gianluca Facchetti Italy173
10Isak Gifting Sweden168
Full Standings

WMX

Courtney Duncan has claimed the 2020 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, her second WMX World Championship title.

MXGP

WMX Standings - 2020

RiderPoints
1Courtney Duncan New Zealand232
2Nancy Van De Ven Netherlands223
3Larissa Papenmeier Germany222
4Kiara Fontanesi Italy208
5Lynn Valk Netherlands184
6Shana Van Der Vlist Netherlands153
7Sara Andersen Denmark134
8Line Dam Denmark114
9Anne Borchers Germany108
10Tahlia Jade O'Hare Australia97
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 8 (of 9)

Pro Overall Standings

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorSherco188
2ndSteward BaylorYamaha167
3rdJosh TothKTM163
4thBen KelleyKTM152
5thRyder LaffertyHusqvarna116

WORCS

Through Round 6

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM169
2ndDante OliveiraHusqvarna142
3rdAustin Walton Husqvarna131
4thCole MartinezHonda117
5thTrevor StewartHonda109
6thJustin SeedsYamaha102
7thRyan SurrattHusqvarna94
8thTravis DamonHonda92
9thZach BellKawasaki61
10thGiacomo RedondiHusqvarna45

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Eli TomacMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Zach OsborneLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Dylan FerrandisLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Tom VialleFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Thibault BenistantFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
Mike AlessiMoto Fite KlubThree Rider Main Event
Jared MeesFlattrack Fite KlubMain Event
Tyler BeremanFMX Fite KlubOverall Winner
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
Full ResultsDaytona Vintage SupercrossNA
Stilez RobertsonLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Full ResultsLoretta Lynn'sNA
Kailub RussellGNCCXC1
Craig DelongGNCCXC2
Zack HayesGNCCXC3
Becca N SheetsGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Jess PettisRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
Marshal WeltinRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
Marshal WeltinRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Kirk GibbsNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maximus PurvisNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
Billy BoltSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
Colton HaakerEnduroCrossPro
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Johnny Girroir

Full Gas Sprint EnduroPro 2
Tayla JonesFull Gas Sprint EnduroWomen
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
Dallas DanielsAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
James RispoliAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins

