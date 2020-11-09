Main Image: Photo By Mitch Kendra
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Round 13 (of 13) - Buckwheat 100 - Newburg, West Virginia
Overall
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - OverallNovember 8, 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|Yamaha
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|Kawasaki
|4
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|Sherco
|5
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|Yamaha
|6
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|Honda
|9
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
XC2
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - XC2 ProNovember 8, 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|4
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|7
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Samuel Evans
|Saint Albans, WV
|KTM
|9
|Ben Bouwens
|Newark, NY
|Yamaha
|10
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|Yamaha
XC3
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - XC3 Pro-AmNovember 8, 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|2
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|Beta
|3
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|4
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|Yamaha
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
XCW
GNCC
Buckwheat 100 - WXCNovember 8, 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|TM
|4
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|Sherco
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|6
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|Yamaha
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|8
|Roni R Merrill
|Dallas, GA
|KTM
|9
|Abby Defeo
|Willington, CT
|KTM
|10
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
Overall
Kailub Russell has claimed the 2020 Grand National title, his eighth career GNCC overall title.
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|253
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|206
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|188
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|186
|6
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|178
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|175
|8
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|170
|9
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|146
|10
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|134
XC2
Craig Delong has claimed the 2020 XC2 title.
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|323
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|313
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|280
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|231
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|208
|6
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|159
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|151
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|145
|9
|Benjamin Nelko
|Aliquippa, PA
|125
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|118
XC3
Zack Hayes has claimed the 2020 XC3 title.
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|346
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|280
|3
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|226
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|220
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|6
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|149
|7
|Jeremy Lallement
|Hayesville, NC
|101
|8
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|9
|Benjamin R Wright
|Gillett, PA
|79
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|66
WXC
Becca N Sheets has claimed the 2020 WXC GNCC title.
GNCC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|280
|2
|Rachael Archer
|260
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|219
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|160
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|158
|7
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|127
|8
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|122
|9
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|110
|10
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|103
fIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 18 (of 18) - MXGP of Garda - Trentino - Pietramurata, Italy
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Garda - Trentino (Ita) - MX2November 8, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ben Watson
|3 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|1 - 5
|KTM
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|2 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Jed Beaton
|7 - 2
|Husqvarna
|5
|Isak Gifting
|6 - 3
|GasGas
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|8 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|13 - 6
|Husqvarna
|8
|Alvin Östlund
|12 - 8
|Honda
|9
|Morgan Lesiardo
|11 - 10
|Honda
|10
|Stephen Rubini
|5 - 17
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Garda - Trentino (Ita) - MXGPNovember 8, 2020
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|2 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Romain Febvre
|1 - 2
|Kawasaki
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Clement Desalle
|7 - 7
|Kawasaki
|6
|Arnaud Tonus
|5 - 9
|Yamaha
|7
|Jordi Tixier
|11 - 8
|KTM
|8
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|9 - 10
|Husqvarna
|9
|Brian Bogers
|22 - 5
|KTM
|10
|Brent Van Doninck
|26 - 6
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MX2
Tom Vialle claimed the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship title.
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|759
|2
|Jago Geerts
|704
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|597
|4
|Jed Beaton
|582
|5
|Ben Watson
|573
|6
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|553
|7
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|466
|8
|Conrad Mewse
|376
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|358
|10
|Stephen Rubini
|293
MXGP
Tim Gajser claimed the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship title—his third MXGP title (2016, 2019, and 2020).
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|720
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|618
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|599
|4
|Romain Febvre
|572
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|505
|6
|Jorge Prado
|476
|7
|Clement Desalle
|466
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|375
|9
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|316
|10
|Brian Bogers
|298
EMX250
Thibault Benistant has claimed the 2020 EMX250 Championship.
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|470
|2
|Mattia Guadagnini
|418
|3
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|307
|4
|Hakon Fredriksen
|306
|5
|Kay De Wolf
|302
|6
|Tim Edberg
|265
|7
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|230
|8
|Tom Guyon
|203
|9
|Gianluca Facchetti
|173
|10
|Isak Gifting
|168
WMX
Courtney Duncan has claimed the 2020 FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, her second WMX World Championship title.
MXGP
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|232
|2
|Nancy Van De Ven
|223
|3
|Larissa Papenmeier
|222
|4
|Kiara Fontanesi
|208
|5
|Lynn Valk
|184
|6
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|153
|7
|Sara Andersen
|134
|8
|Line Dam
|114
|9
|Anne Borchers
|108
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|97
Other Championship Standings
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 8 (of 9)
Pro Overall Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|188
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|Yamaha
|167
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|163
|4th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|152
|5th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|116
WORCS
Through Round 6
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|169
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|142
|3rd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|131
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|117
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|109
|6th
|Justin Seeds
|Yamaha
|102
|7th
|Ryan Surratt
|Husqvarna
|94
|8th
|Travis Damon
|Honda
|92
|9th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|61
|10th
|Giacomo Redondi
|Husqvarna
|45
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Zach Osborne
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Tom Vialle
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Thibault Benistant
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Mike Alessi
|Moto Fite Klub
|Three Rider Main Event
|Jared Mees
|Flattrack Fite Klub
|Main Event
|Tyler Bereman
|FMX Fite Klub
|Overall Winner
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross
|NA
|Stilez Robertson
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Full Results
|Loretta Lynn's
|NA
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Craig Delong
|GNCC
|XC2
|Zack Hayes
|GNCC
|XC3
|Becca N Sheets
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Jess Pettis
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|Marshal Weltin
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|Marshal Weltin
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Kirk Gibbs
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maximus Purvis
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|Colton Haaker
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Johnny Girroir
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Tayla Jones
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Women
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|Dallas Daniels
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|James Rispoli
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins