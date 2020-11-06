Results Archive
MXGP of
Lommel (Bel)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Ben Watson
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sun Nov 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Pro Circuit Introduces 2021 KX250 and 2019-2021 KX450 Linkage System

November 6, 2020 8:00am | by:
Pro Circuit Introduces 2021 KX250 and 2019-2021 KX450 Linkage System

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to release a new linkage system for the 2021 KX250 and 2019-2021 KX450 that brings the bike's handling performance to an entirely new level. The stock OEM linkage system for these newer models tends to be harsh and stiff at the beginning of the stroke and gets softer as the rear wheel goes deeper into the stroke. With our new linkage system, it's the complete opposite. The Pro Circuit KX250/KX450 linkage system is plusher at the beginning and stiffens up as the rear wheel goes deeper into the stroke. This adjustment lessens the need for stiffer high-speed valving, which can cause the rear to feel harsh and deflective. A considerable amount of research and testing for this new linkage system has resulted in a more true-to-weight spring rate to reach the ultimate sweet spot in handling for your new KX250/KX450. Ultimately, the new linkage creates a plush feel while increasing traction.

Note: An increase in spring rate is required. Usually a 0.2 kg/mm rate increase is recommended. (Rate example: 5.4 goes to 5.6).

Pro Circuit. We Race.

Please visit www.procircuit.com for more information on this and other Pro Circuit products.

Pro Circuit 2021 KX250 and 2019-2021 KX450 Linkage System
Pro Circuit 2021 KX250 and 2019-2021 KX450 Linkage System Pro Circuit
Read Now
January 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now