Pro Circuit Introduces 2021 KX250 and 2019-2021 KX450 Linkage System

CORONA, CA—Pro Circuit is excited to release a new linkage system for the 2021 KX250 and 2019-2021 KX450 that brings the bike's handling performance to an entirely new level. The stock OEM linkage system for these newer models tends to be harsh and stiff at the beginning of the stroke and gets softer as the rear wheel goes deeper into the stroke. With our new linkage system, it's the complete opposite. The Pro Circuit KX250/KX450 linkage system is plusher at the beginning and stiffens up as the rear wheel goes deeper into the stroke. This adjustment lessens the need for stiffer high-speed valving, which can cause the rear to feel harsh and deflective. A considerable amount of research and testing for this new linkage system has resulted in a more true-to-weight spring rate to reach the ultimate sweet spot in handling for your new KX250/KX450. Ultimately, the new linkage creates a plush feel while increasing traction.

Note: An increase in spring rate is required. Usually a 0.2 kg/mm rate increase is recommended. (Rate example: 5.4 goes to 5.6).

Pro Circuit.

