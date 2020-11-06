The 13th round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing Series will take place this weekend with the Buckwheat 100 GNCC at CJ Raceway in Thornton, West Virginia. Tune in to RacerTV.com on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for the pro quad race and on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET for the pro bike race.
The 18th round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place this weekend as the MXGP paddock takes on the Pietramurata track one last time for the final round of the championship. The MXGP of Garda - Trentino is set for November 8.
Below is your viewing guide for the weekend.
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
Buckwheat 100Sunday, November 8
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TV | Online Schedule
- MXGP
MXGP of Garda - Trentino (Ita)Sunday, November 8
2020 Standings
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|246
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|185
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|171
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|161
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|293
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|288
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|280
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|210
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|198
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|316
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|280
|3
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|205
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|204
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|184
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|276
|2
|Rachael Archer
|260
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|205
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|186
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|156
FIM Motocross World Championship
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|673
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|584
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|580
|4
|Romain Febvre
|525
|5
|Jorge Prado
|476
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|718
|2
|Jago Geerts
|686
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|557
|4
|Jed Beaton
|546
|5
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|530
GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY
Sunday, November 8, 2020 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Newburg, West Virginia.