Mike Alessi left a legacy at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, tied with James Stewart and Adam Cianciarulo for the most AMA Amateur National Championships at the event in the Youth classes (Kevin Walker holds the all-time record, in total, via championships in the Vet classes). No doubt, Mike and the whole Alessi crew were dominant (and also controversial) in their time hunting amateur race wins. Well, Mike is starting to channel some of those old-school vibes again. He’s no longer competing at the professional level on a weekly basis, but he’s searching the calendar for races he wants to do, including the Dubya World Vet Championship at Glen Helen this weekend, and a fresh run at Loretta’s in 2021.

On Monday, we were talking to Mike’s dad Tony about the 2021 SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts team. Mike happened to be sitting next to Tony as we were talking, so we fired some questions his way, as well.

Racer X: Tony, you texted me your to-do list for the week earlier today. I see some 800/801 notes on there about riding at Glen Helen. You’re working with the boys this week?

Tony Alessi: Actually yes, Mike is right here with me. Say hi.

Mike! Wow you’re bringing it back. Driving with dad, going to go riding this week at Glen Helen?

Mike Alessi: Yeah, well we’ve got the World Vet Championships this weekend. I’m 32 years old, and I’m trying to go out there and win it like I did last year. Defend my title.

Is this a two-stroke thing?

Mike: Not this one. I’m on a SmarTop bike.

Tony: There is a Saturday race for 125s, so Jeff [Alessi] will race that. Mike will be on the real one, the 450 class, for Sunday. Keeping it rolling.