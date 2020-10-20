AJE Motorsports/Gas Monkey GasGas

The team announced Chris Blose and Mitchell Falk would fill two of the roster spots in 2021. Blose’s return to the team (after a year with the FXR/Chaparral Honda Racing team) was announced in August, and Falk’s deal was announced in early October. Only three days after Falk’s deal was announced, the team took to social media to state they would switch from Husqvarnas to GasGas brand motorcycles for next season.

ClubMX

The ClubMX team made a big move this off-season when they signed former Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider Garrett Marchbanks to their roster. Marchbanks, who won the 2020 Daytona Supercross, said on Instagram he was struggling to find his next team.

“As some of you may know these past 4 months I was really struggling on figuring out what my next move was going to be for the upcoming season, until I got the news that @clubmx wanted to help me out. Hearing what they had to say and offer was more than what I could ever ask for and I can’t thank the whole crew enough for giving me the opportunity and support to continue my racing in 2021. I’m beyond grateful and I’ll see you guys at the races!!👍🏻”

Marchbanks will be joined by Joey Crown and Jace Owen under the team tent. Both have raced for the ClubMX squad before, Crown as recently as this supercross season (he switched to Rock River Yamaha for motocross. After a few years with the Phoenix Racing Honda team, Owen will make the switch back to the ClubMX team.

WSR Motorsports

On the PulpMX Show recently, Justin Starling hinted towards his plans for 2021. Starling said he will be teaming up with Jeff Walker and Jerry Robin to form the WSR Motorsports team (named after the initial of the trio’s last names). Starling said he will be competing in the 450SX class, Robin will be competing in the 2021 250SX West Region, and Walker will be competing in the 2021 250SX East Region. Starling said the team will also compete in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

“I’ve been wanting to go [450] for a long time, no one has given me the chance so I’m going to make my own,” Starling said.

You can catch Starling talking about the team around the 4:25 mark of episode #441 of the PulpMX Show: