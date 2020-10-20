Easy plotline to follow here. You’ve got the established champion against the new young kid. They used to work together, back when the kid needed a mentor and the champion began to teach some lessons. Then, they started battling head to head, and things changed. It’s pretty much the plot line of half the 1980s sports movies.

Jared Mees is the established star in American Flat Track, packing six AMA Championships including a dominant run in 2017 and 2018 where he was winning races at a near 50 percent clip. Briar Bauman was the new kid, just happy to make a living racing so he could hang out with his friends at the track. Bauman said he used to just race for the “G bar,” which is the $1,000 purse minimum you’d get for making the main event. Race wins? Eh, not likely.

But, Bauman kept getting better, partly because he hooked up and learned from Mees. As his results improved, he got the coveted factory ride with the Indian Motorcycle team presented by Progressive Insurance. Mees is also a factory Indian Motorcycle rider. On the factory bike, Bauman rocketed toward the front, and then went next-level for 2019. Mees’ domination run ended, and Bauman won the title.