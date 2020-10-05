Eli Tomac earned his second win of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Cortez, Colorado, native earned his 25th career 450 Class overall win, which is fourth-most in the all-time history books. Following his win at the eighth round, he sits fourth in the 450 Class points standings (278 points), 47 points out of points leader Zach Osborne (325 points). With one round to go—although mathematically possible—Tomac’s chances of earning his fourth straight 450 Class title are very unlikely. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider spoke with the media following the race.

Racer X: Eli, talk about your day. You said yourself on the podium it felt good to have a day where you felt like yourself. We saw you ride this way in Ironman and then it just didn’t necessarily keep going from there, but we’ve seen this. We know it’s there. We saw you second moto last week. You’re there. It maybe hasn’t been at the level that you want or that we’ve been used to seeing you, but talk about the day. It’s your home track. I’m sure there’s a little bit of extra motivation. All in all, it was the Eli Tomac that we’re all used to seeing. So what was different today for you?

Eli Tomac: Great day. Really I don’t know. I’ve been kind of searching these last few races here and just not been able to move forward. Today I was able to go forward. Obviously, I got a better start in moto two. I chopped out a lot. Everything just felt right. When things get going, they go right. So that’s what it was for me. The track developed well into the second moto. It was really smooth in the morning and then got pretty rough for moto two, more than I thought it was going to be. I thought the thing was going to be a massive freeway the whole day but it turned into a nice racetrack.

Eli, how important is it to get wins as the season wraps up? It’s been kind of a rough year for you, but how important is it to close out and win like this for you in the long run?

I need something. That’s what I’ve got in my head right now, is just try to get a win or two here to finish of the season. It’s been a weird year. So that was my motivation today. Let’s get another win before this thing is over.