Kailub Russell to Push Through Knee Injury For Final GNCC Rounds

Below is a press release from KTM:

MURRIETA, Calif.—The FMF KTM Factory Racing Team has confirmed that seven-time GNCC National Champion Kailub Russell will continue fighting for an eighth-consecutive title at next weekend’s race following an optimistic evaluation from his doctor.

Russell suffered a race-ending crash while battling for the early lead at last Sunday’s Burr Oak GNCC and the doctor confirmed through an MRI that he sustained a PCL and lateral meniscus tear, along with some damage to smaller ligaments and a bone bruise on his femur. Russell will undergo physical therapy throughout the next week and he will be READY TO RACE next weekend at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. With three rounds to go, Russell holds a 55-point lead in the Overall National Championship standings.

Kailub Russell: “I got off-line in the woods and smacked a tree with my upper leg/knee area. After having an MRI, we found that I’ve sustained a high-grade PCL and meniscus tear in my knee, along with a bone bruise at the bottom of my femur. The good news is with PT and rest my doctor feels that the meniscus will heal on its own as long as I don’t damage it further.”

Antti Kallonen: “We are relieved to hear the news that Kailub can line up to race the next GNCC and that the injuries are not more severe. Kailub and the team have been in a similar situation before while fighting for a championship, so I’m confident we can be well prepared to support Kailub.”