Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Kailub Russell to Push Through Knee Injury For Final GNCC Rounds

October 2, 2020 4:55pm | by:
Kailub Russell to Push Through Knee Injury For Final GNCC Rounds

Below is a press release from KTM:

MURRIETACalif.—The FMF KTM Factory Racing Team has confirmed that seven-time GNCC National Champion Kailub Russell will continue fighting for an eighth-consecutive title at next weekend’s race following an optimistic evaluation from his doctor.

Russell suffered a race-ending crash while battling for the early lead at last Sunday’s Burr Oak GNCC and the doctor confirmed through an MRI that he sustained a PCL and lateral meniscus tear, along with some damage to smaller ligaments and a bone bruise on his femur. Russell will undergo physical therapy throughout the next week and he will be READY TO RACE next weekend at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. With three rounds to go, Russell holds a 55-point lead in the Overall National Championship standings.

Kailub Russell: “I got off-line in the woods and smacked a tree with my upper leg/knee area. After having an MRI, we found that I’ve sustained a high-grade PCL and meniscus tear in my knee, along with a bone bruise at the bottom of my femur. The good news is with PT and rest my doctor feels that the meniscus will heal on its own as long as I don’t damage it further.”

Antti Kallonen: “We are relieved to hear the news that Kailub can line up to race the next GNCC and that the injuries are not more severe. Kailub and the team have been in a similar situation before while fighting for a championship, so I’m confident we can be well prepared to support Kailub.”

