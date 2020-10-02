Alpinestars Presents Limited Edition ‘Squad 20’ Line

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO – the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Colorado for the Thunder Valley National, with the world’s best riders aiming to bring on the noise as they push for racing success.

There is nowhere quite like Thunder Valley on the MX calendar; the fans are so close to the action that they can feel the heat from the exhaust as the riders fly past. Loud, exhilarating and dramatic, Thunder Valley neatly encapsulates what makes MX so special and is the fitting venue for anyone wishing to worship at the altar of speed.

In tribute to this glorious celebration of raucous racing, Alpinestars has launched the Limited Edition ‘Squad 20’ Tech 10 boot, S-M8 helmet, and Supertech jersey and pants, allowing Motocross fans to wear the same head-to-toe gear on their local tracks that their idols compete in. Round 8 sees riders Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia in the gear and boots, Chase Sexton, full head-to-toe, and Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis, Shane McElrath, Justin Cooper and a total of 10 riders sporting the ‘Squad 20’ Tech 10 boots.