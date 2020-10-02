Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Motocross
WW Ranch
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Articles
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Jed Beaton
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
GNCC
Burr Oak
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat Oct 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sun Oct 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Alpinestars Presents Limited Edition ‘Squad 20’ Line

October 2, 2020 4:00pm | by:
Alpinestars Presents Limited Edition ‘Squad 20’ Line

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO – the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Colorado for the Thunder Valley National, with the world’s best riders aiming to bring on the noise as they push for racing success.

There is nowhere quite like Thunder Valley on the MX calendar; the fans are so close to the action that they can feel the heat from the exhaust as the riders fly past. Loud, exhilarating and dramatic, Thunder Valley neatly encapsulates what makes MX so special and is the fitting venue for anyone wishing to worship at the altar of speed.

In tribute to this glorious celebration of raucous racing, Alpinestars has launched the Limited Edition ‘Squad 20’ Tech 10 boot, S-M8 helmet, and Supertech jersey and pants, allowing Motocross fans to wear the same head-to-toe gear on their local tracks that their idols compete in. Round 8 sees riders Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia in the gear and boots, Chase Sexton, full head-to-toe, and Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis, Shane McElrath, Justin Cooper and a total of 10 riders sporting the ‘Squad 20’ Tech 10 boots.

The most technologically advanced and protective motocross boot in history, the CE-certified Tech 10 is unrivalled. The ‘Squad 20’ boots are complemented by the ‘Squad 20’ S-M8 helmet, Alpinestars’ definitive off-road helmet. Designed to be one of the most advanced, protective and performance enhancing helmets, the S-M8 blends comfort, light weight and the highest levels of protection in a sleek, ultra-ventilated design. The ‘Squad 20’ boasts all of the technical innovations and design features of the S-M8; A-head fitting system, patented visor release system, MIPS, emergency release system, wide aperture; with distinct styling complete and a subtle ‘Squad Jolly Roger’ logo that is guaranteed to ensure riders will stand out from the crowd.

The same striking ‘Squad 20’ detailing has been applied to the Supertech jersey and pants. Supertech is Alpinestars innovative Motocross apparel line designed for superior dirt riding performance. With a new performance design that includes an athletic fit, the Supertech jersey is made entirely of advanced stretch mesh and an ultra-lightweight construction and is Alpinestars lightest ever MX jersey. This emphasis on performance is also applied to the design of the Supertech pants, which boast the same materials as the jersey and incorporate a double waist hook-and-loop closure system and high resistance ratchet system to ensure a precise, personalized and secure waist fit. The Supertech gearset incorporates a host of race-proven features such as the innovative ergonomic shoulder and arm construction for superior freedom of movement and performance-winning pedigree in Motocross and Supercross.

Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now