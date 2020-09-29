Pro Circuit presents Racer X's coverage of a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship press conference. Featuring: Max Anstie - Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki, finished 7th (13-4) at WW Ranch, sits 10th in 450 Class standings; Fredrik Noren - JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing, finished season-best 8th (9-8) at WW Ranch, sits 12th in 450 Class standings; Isaac Teasdale - JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing, finished career-best 12th (12-14) at WW Ranch in second start of 2020 season.

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.