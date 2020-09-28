Jason Weigandt breaks down the action at Florida's WW Ranch, which presented a wild day in the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. From Zach Osborne seeking revenge and finding his form both times out, to Eli Tomac's impressive Moto 2 charge, Dylan Ferrandis and all those fast Yamahas, and Alex Martin eying a nice bonus if he can lock up third overall by season's end.

Film/Edit: Brandon Bolling

ABOUT YAMAHA Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (YMUS), Cypress, CA, carries America’s most diversified line of motorsports products, including motorcycles, outboard motors, ATVs, side x side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, boats, power equipment and much more, sold through 4000+ dealers nationwide.