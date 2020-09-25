Results Archive
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Live Now
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Spring Creek Race Examination

September 25, 2020 9:20am | by:

In the second 450 Class moto at the 2020 Spring Creek National, Zach Osborne suffered a flat front tire that ended up costing him a lot of time and a lot of positions. But would stopping for the tire change actually have been more beneficial? We break it down in today's episode of Race eXamination!

We also glance at the contact between Justin Barcia and Joey Savatgy, how Jeremy Martin corralled a big swap down Mt. Martin, the practice crash between Martin and RJ Hampshire, and poor Tyler Bowers taking a tire to the head.

*Film courtesy of NBC Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 400,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
November 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now