In the second 450 Class moto at the 2020 Spring Creek National, Zach Osborne suffered a flat front tire that ended up costing him a lot of time and a lot of positions. But would stopping for the tire change actually have been more beneficial? We break it down in today's episode of Race eXamination!

We also glance at the contact between Justin Barcia and Joey Savatgy, how Jeremy Martin corralled a big swap down Mt. Martin, the practice crash between Martin and RJ Hampshire, and poor Tyler Bowers taking a tire to the head.

*Film courtesy of NBC Sports.

