2nd | RJ Hampshire | 80 points

Hampshire pretty much moved forward in every moto. He won the overall at RB2 even though he didn’t win a moto. Hampshire is somehow better than ever coming off an ACL surgery! It’s amazing, he’s very loose but man he rides with a lot of heart. The errors he does make are from just trying too hard, really. It’s taken a while but with the change of training and bike, it’s a new RJ Hampshire. He’s very much for real.

3rd | Dylan Ferrandis | 72 points

I’m still on the Ferrandis title train because he made up a few points at RB2 on J-Mart but I could be talked out of it for sure due to the fact his shoulder could be an issue going forward from here. Well, that and his god-awful starts! He’s on the UNDISPUTED fastest bike in the class and somehow, he can’t get it done out of the gate. He’s still the fastest guy as we saw in RB 2 but he gave away 13 total points over the two races and he’s 9 down. Again, he’s the fastest dude on the fastest bike and when that happens, those guys usually win (see Holland, Lamson, Dymond, Villopoto, Carmichael, Barnett, etc. for more on that theory) but Martinville is the next race on the schedule and his margin of error is getting smaller. By the way, Ferrandis passed an astounding 55 riders in four motos at the two races.

4th | Shane McElrath | 71 points

Shane got a moto win which is awesome and generally outside of one moto when he got a poop start, he rode well. More than anything, I’m upset at the situation that Shane confirmed: yes, “Feld Entertainment/AMA” came to him and said that, YET AGAIN, they might change the 250SX point out rule for this year so Shane could stay down. Shane did say he hopes to geta 450 ride anyway so it might not matter, but, still. I have no idea what rationalization they could use but they’ll figure something out. Just stop with the charade of the 250SX pointing out rule, okay? It’s a clown show and if you’re just going to keep changing rules, make it so you can stay down forever. I mean, what’s the difference?

5th | Jett Lawrence | 64 points

The Jett is SO close to an overall podium it’s got to be driving him nutty. Or one would think anyways, he rode well in all the motos and was even somewhat okay after being taken out (not on purpose) by Ty Masterpool’s bike. I think for Jett this year is a learning year (he hasn’t ridden any of these tracks) and he’ll probably still get on the box here and there. In 2021 though, I think The Jett will start getting wins.

6th | Alex Martin | 58 points

Well, “we” lost some points in our title chase but as I said before, “we” need starts to win in this class and “we” never really got them in any of the four motos. And there was a crash or off-track excursion in there as well. The good news is that “we” are, like, 32 years old and on a bike many think to be the worst one in the class and “we” jumped LaRocco’s Leap more than a few times so there’s that. “We’re” going into our home national as well so that’s a good spot to turn this thing around. ALL ABOARDDDD!!!!!