As the homestretch of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship began on Saturday at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota, championship battles were all the talk. With just four races remaining on the schedule, time is running out for anyone in either class to make a big push for the 2020 title. That statement was even more true in the 450 Class entering round six as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne had opened up a 28-point lead on Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin. Osborne had also snagged three of the first five overall wins of the season and looked to bring that same level of speed and consistency into Spring Creek.

Fresh off his first career 450 Class overall win just 12 days ago, Adam Cianciarulo was poised to make a big statement in the second half of the season. The rookie Monster Energy Kawasaki rider sat a massive 42-points down of Osborne in the title fight, but that didn’t stifle his determination.

Cianciarulo fired the first shot of the day in qualifying as he went nearly a full second faster than anyone in the first qualifying session. Though he would be outdone by fellow rookie Chase Sexton in the second qualifying session, it has been the starts where AC has really shined this season. Just like in both motos at the previous round in Michigan, Cianciarulo was right to the front in the first moto at Spring Creek.

Those good starts fared well for him on a track that seemed to produce close lap times and thus difficulties passing. Cianciarulo spent most of the first moto withstanding heavy pressure from Musquin at first, and then eventually Baggett in the latter half of the race. But Baggett just couldn’t quite get by and Cianciarulo grabbed his second moto win of the season.

The second moto was much of the same as he and Baggett fought for the holeshot before Cianciarulo initially took off with the race lead. Baggett would catch him a couple of times but never quite got close enough to make the pass for the lead in again. The end result, a perfect 1-1 performance for Cianciarulo for the first time in his career.