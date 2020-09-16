When this Pro Motocross campaign began, Craig was just trying to get finishes of any kind. Supercross had been filled with crashes. Also, the last time he got the Honda 450 fill-in slot, he crashed at Glen Helen and tore his ACL. So first he just wanted to build a base. Now he wants more.

“Yeah, that was kind of the goal outdoors,” he said. “Supercross, I missed two rounds only, but I think I only rode good at two rounds—just falls, tip-overs, just dumb things that shouldn’t have happened. So now, you can look at my results from Loretta’s 1 through now, they’ve just slowly been progressing, and that plays into that consistency.”

Craig provided a good illustration of what it’s like to try to match the elite of the 450 pack. Eli Tomac was bearing down on him a few times at RedBud.

“It was pretty crazy,” he said. “I think everyone could agree that Eli is not at his best right now. He’s unstoppable when he’s at his best. When he was behind me and he couldn’t pass me, I was like, ‘Okay, I know he’s not as his best, but I must be doing pretty well.’ The last moto on Monday, he was catching me pretty quick. I was like, ‘He’s on a roll and he’s coming through the pack.’ He came up on me, but he couldn’t break that two-second gap between us. It was like that for four laps. I swear we were neck and neck for four laps, and I went into the red zone pretty deep with my heart rate, just pushing. So it’s pretty cool for me, but I need to expect that out of myself a little more. That was a good little test right there.”