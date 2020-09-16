Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the RedBud 2 National, RJ Hampshire had a close call while leading the race late in 250 Moto 1. Though he lost the lead, he was able to hang onto second place in the race which helped him to the overall win on the day.