Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud National II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Fri Sep 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Save of the Day: RedBud 2

September 16, 2020 1:00pm

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the RedBud 2 National, RJ Hampshire had a close call while leading the race late in 250 Moto 1. Though he lost the lead, he was able to hang onto second place in the race which helped him to the overall win on the day.

ABOUT MIPS

