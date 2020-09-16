Jason Weigandt was part of a press conference this week featuring Christian Craig, Ty Masterpool, and Mitchell Harrison. All three riders were pretty honest during their media session, with Craig discussing what it's like to try to hold off Eli Tomac in a moto, his relationship with Chase Sexton, and how he rides much harder than it looks. Harrison admits he had to get on the podium or win now that he's part of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, and Masterpool tries to explain his parent's background in skiing and snowboarding. Except he can't! Enjoy a free-flowing conversation in this edition of the Racer X Exhaust Podcast.

