How much time did you have on this Yamaha?

A lot more than I had on the Kawasaki that I won the enduro on. I think I had an hour and 20 on the Yamaha this week. That’s better than the 15 minutes I had on the Kawasaki I bought. I got that on a Friday night and took it racing!

So, this Yamaha deal was not something you’ve had in the works for a while?

No. I’ve talked to multiple teams, trying to figure something out. I was talking to two different people; I was kind of led on to think I would have something. I did end up getting an offer from another manufacturer, but it wasn’t right for me. I knew I was capable of winning and they were giving me the offer of a fifth or sixth place rider. On paper, no matter how you look at it, I’ve had a longer run of better results than anyone across GNCC XC1 class and National Enduro. I feel like, with Kailub [Russell] stepping away [for 2021], I feel like I should be the number-one pick. It sucks when your phone isn’t ringing. I’ve been a little more silent than normal in the last few months, and I guess in racing you’re quickly forgotten, and only as good as your last race. My last result was really good in the GNCC, but again, you’re quickly forgotten. I worked hard this off-season, I was in the best shape I ever was, and it was my intention to run with Kailub all year. I think I was ready to do that. Then things changed. Right now, I’m trying to find the team that is right.

What’s this Yamaha deal? Week to week. Is it for next year?

No, I have no clue. It was, “Here’s a practice bike, we’ll go racing on the weekend.” With the Kawasaki I purchased, it was my practice bike and my race bike for the last six weeks. I’ve done riding schools on it. I just didn’t trust it or myself to line up for a three-hour race on it. This deal, it was a used bike, but they went through it and they had mechanics who helped me out. They worked on the bike while I went and pedaled the course and did what I had to do. I needed someone who would give me a shot this year. With my other offer there was no opportunity for this year, it was just sign me for next year for nickels on the dollar, and maybe we’ll help you this year. So, the AmPro deal helped out. Cory, Lucas, Randy, those guys helped me all weekend.