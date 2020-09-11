2011 250 Class

Halfway Leader: Dean Wilson

Champion: Dean Wilson

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, particularly the trio of Wilson, Blake Baggett, and Tyla Rattray, were nearly untouchable in 2011. By halfway, all three were the only riders to win a moto on the season with Wilson leading the points. Wilson oddly had not won an overall though by the halfway point and only had three moto wins to Baggett’s seven. Wilson would eventually win three overalls, including the final four moto wins, and take home the 2011 championship by 56 points over Rattray.

2011 450 Class

Halfway Leader: Chad Reed

Champion: Ryan Villopoto

It was the season of “what if” for not only Chad Reed but Ryan Dungey as well. Reed led the points following RedBud and would even win the first moto at the next round at Millville. However, the jump now known as the “Chadapult” sent the Australian flying through the air without his Honda on the first lap of the second moto, and Chad was never the same for the rest of the season.

As for Dungey, a DNF at Freestone when his fuel boiled while leading the race likely cost him his second consecutive outdoor title. Instead, Ryan Villopoto took home his first 450 class title by a mere 12 points.

2012 250 Class

Halfway Leader: Blake Baggett

Champion: Blake Baggett

Blake Baggett was in full “El Chupacabra” mode in 2012 where he seemingly could win the moto from any position in the final 15 minutes of the race. Winning motos from behind week after week was tough sledding, and a stacked field of Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen, and Marvin Musquin didn’t make it easy on him. The result was a see-saw battle, and Baggett led home Barcia in the end by just 20 points.

2012 450 Class

Halfway Leader: Ryan Dungey

Champion: Ryan Dungey

Dungey spent the first four motos of the year watching James Stewart sneak off with the wins before Stewart crashed out of the first moto at Thunder Valley. Stewart wouldn’t win another race that year. Dungey then put together an impressive season, as he finished in the top two in every moto, besides one third-place finish. Dungey won 18 motos, 10 overalls, and took the championship by 127 points over Mike Alessi. This year also marked KTM’s first U.S. Championship in the 450 class.

2013 250 Class

Halfway Leader: Ken Roczen

Champion: Eli Tomac

This titanic battle had been brewing for nearly a decade at this point, as German superstar Ken Roczen and American superstar Eli Tomac fought tooth and nail for the 250 class title. Roczen led by just seven points at the halfway point, but Tomac put together a torrid run of moto wins down the stretch to leapfrog the German and take home the title by 59 points.